Hogan Lovells Expands with Key Additions from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan
To bolster its presence in the United States, global law firm Hogan Lovells has successfully onboarded 28 partners and four senior counsels from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan. This addition includes legal experts based in New York, Washington, D.C., Miami, and Los Angeles, significantly enhancing the firm’s capabilities in various key practice areas.

Strengthening Commercial Real Estate Expertise

The newly integrated team brings together market-leading lawyers renowned for their extensive expertise in commercial real estate. With a focus on representing developers, institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), the group adds a wealth of experience to Hogan Lovells’ portfolio.

Expanding Commercial Litigation Capabilities

Hogan Lovells sees a significant expansion of its commercial litigation capabilities with the inclusion of litigation lawyers from Stroock. This cadre has a proven track record in handling high-stakes disputes, including commercial and securities litigation, class actions, antitrust issues, and state Attorney General matters, representing leading financial and professional services clients.

  
Complex Transactional Expertise

The incoming legal professionals also include highly regarded corporate, tax, and transactional lawyers who have played instrumental roles in structuring some of history’s largest and most complex transactions. Their expertise spans commodities, derivatives, and energy transactions, focusing on mergers and acquisitions and advising public companies.

Leadership Perspectives

Miguel Zaldivar, CEO of Hogan Lovells, expressed his pleasure in welcoming the new additions, emphasizing the strategic growth the firm is aiming for in the U.S. market. He highlighted the alignment of values and the excitement surrounding the collaboration with the highly talented lawyers.

David Bonser, Global Managing Partner of the Corporate practice and Global Head of the REIT practice underscored the seamless fit with Stroock’s real estate group, foreseeing enhanced client benefits through the combined team’s greater depth and breadth.

Jeff Keitelman, former co-managing partner of Stroock and former co-chair of Stroockâ€™s Real Estate Group, cited Hogan Lovells’ top-ranked REIT practice and collaborative culture as key factors in the decision to join forces. He expressed confidence in the firm’s ability to facilitate the growth of their multi-dimensional real estate practice.

James Bernard, former head of Stroockâ€™s General Litigation Practice Group, highlighted Hogan Lovells’ deep experience in every facet of commercial litigation and expressed enthusiasm for the opportunities presented by the exceptional platform.

In uniting these legal powerhouses, Hogan Lovells solidifies its position as a leading global law firm, poised to provide comprehensive and top-tier legal services to clients across diverse sectors.

