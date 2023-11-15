BTIG Files $200 Million Lawsuit Against StoneX for Trade Secret Theft

In a legal battle that could reshape the competitive landscape of the financial industry, BTIG, a prominent U.S. brokerage firm, has filed a lawsuit against rival StoneX Group Inc. The lawsuit, filed in the California Superior Court in San Francisco, alleges that StoneX engaged in the theft of trade secrets, seeking damages exceeding $200 million.

The Allegations

BTIG’s legal representatives claim that StoneX recruited a team of BTIG traders and software engineers to obtain BTIG’s software code and proprietary information illicitly. The lawsuit contends that StoneX utilized this purloined intellectual property to develop competing products and business lines, resulting in substantial annual revenue, which BTIG estimates to be in the tens of millions of dollars.

StoneX’s Response

StoneX has not provided an official response to the allegations as of the reporting time. Requests for comments from Reuters were unanswered during regular business hours. BTIG’s lawsuit accuses StoneX of executing one of the most significant financial-industry trade secret frauds in recent history, with the potential scope of misconduct reaching over a billion dollars.

Unraveling the Trade Secret Theft

The complaint outlines StoneX’s alleged strategy of hiring several BTIG employees to extract confidential information crucial for developing a competing trading platform. It highlights that StoneX, lacking comparable products for market making, trading, and order execution business, began recruiting BTIG traders and software developers in 2020. The lawsuit claims that StoneX’s equities business declined before these recruitment efforts.

Financial Impact and Misuse of Trade Secrets

According to the complaint, StoneX’s stock price has surged by 60% since it purportedly began misusing BTIG’s trade secrets. BTIG’s legal team emphasizes the significant financial ramifications of StoneX’s actions and argues that the damages incurred may extend well beyond the initial $200 million sought in the lawsuit.

Legal Remedies Sought

Beyond monetary compensation, BTIG’s lawyers are seeking an injunction from the court. This injunction aims to prevent StoneX from further using or disclosing BTIG’s trade secrets and other proprietary information. This legal remedy could have substantial implications for StoneX’s operations in the financial market if granted.

