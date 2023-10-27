Legal Jobs

Decline in Law Professor Pay and Employment Raises Concerns
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Analysis Reveals a 24% Drop in Average Law Professor Pay from 2013 to 2022

In a recent analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, it has been revealed that the average pay for law professors in real terms has experienced a significant decline over the past decade. The study, conducted by Michael Simkovic, a distinguished professor at the University of Southern California Gould School of Law, indicates that this alarming trend is one that warrants close attention and concern within the academic community. In this article, we delve into the key findings and implications of this analysis.

Average Law Professor Pay Plummeted by 24% in Real Terms

  
What
Where


The central revelation of the analysis is the noteworthy decline in the average pay for law professors. In terms of inflation-adjusted 2022 dollars, the average wage in this profession fell to $136,000 last year. This marks a substantial drop from the peak average salary of $179,000 recorded back in 2013. The implications of this pay decrease extend far beyond mere statistics; they have tangible impacts on the livelihoods of legal educators.

Knowledge is power, and knowing your earning potential is no exception. Check out LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys to gain valuable insights.

Widening Pay Gap Affects Lowest-Paid Faculty

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




While the overall pay decrease is concerning, it’s essential to note that the lowest-paid faculty members have borne the brunt of this decline. At the 25th percentile, law professor pay plummeted by a staggering 34% in 2022 dollars. In concrete terms, this means that the income of these professors dwindled from $95,761 in 2013 to just $63,330 in 2022. This disparity raises questions about fairness and equity within the profession, which is vital for maintaining a healthy and diverse academic environment.

Stagnation in Law Professor Employment



The decrease in law professor employment has also been a point of concern during the same time period. From an estimated 14,500 law professors employed in 2013, the number declined to 14,200 in 2022. While this may not seem like a significant drop, it reflects the stagnation in the field. Considering the broader context of challenges faced by educators and institutions, such as budget cuts and shifting education models, the employment figures paint a more complex picture of the state of legal academia.

Decline in Law School Applicants

The study’s findings are further compounded by the decline in the number of law school applicants. In 2010, there were approximately 91,000 applicants pursuing legal education. However, this number dwindled significantly to 64,000 in 2022. The decrease in demand for law school enrollment could have a cascading effect on both law school economics and the employment prospects for law professors.

Make informed decisions in real time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Defining Law Professors: An Important Note

It’s worth noting that the Bureau of Labor Statistics defines law professors as “law teachers, post-secondary” who work at “colleges, universities, and professional schools.” The figures may also encompass clinical faculty if they are not classified as lawyers by their employers, according to Simkovic. Understanding this classification is pivotal in interpreting the data and recognizing the diverse landscape of legal education.

In conclusion, the declining pay and employment figures, coupled with diminishing law school applicants, signify a challenging environment for law professors and legal education institutions. These trends raise crucial questions about the sustainability and attractiveness of pursuing a career in legal academia. The education community, policymakers, and stakeholders must collectively address these concerns to ensure the continued excellence of legal education.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

SEC Drops Lawsuit Against Crypto Executives, Signaling Shift in Regulatory Landscape
Legal News

SEC Drops Lawsuit Against Crypto Executives, Signaling Shift in Regulatory Landscape
UAW President Shawn Fain’s Warning Spurs Negotiations for Better Compensation in U.S. Auto Industry
Legal News

UAW President Shawn Fain’s Warning Spurs Negotiations for Better Compensation in U.S. Auto Industry
LegalZoom.com Announces Major Reorganization and Office Sale in Austin, Texas
Legal Layoff News

LegalZoom.com Announces Major Reorganization and Office Sale in Austin, Texas
Landmark Ruling: Alex Jones Denied Bankruptcy Escape from $1.1 Billion Sandy Hook Defamation Damages
Legal News

Landmark Ruling: Alex Jones Denied Bankruptcy Escape from $1.1 Billion Sandy Hook Defamation Damages
Illinois Comptroller Fires Attorney Over Virulent Antisemitic Remarks on Instagram
Legal News

Illinois Comptroller Fires Attorney Over Virulent Antisemitic Remarks on Instagram
University of Akron School of Law Introduces the Akron Law Ohio Guarantee
Breaking News

University of Akron School of Law Introduces the Akron Law Ohio Guarantee
The LSAT Logic Games Shake-Up: Elation and Disappointment Among Law Students and Professors
Law Students

The LSAT Logic Games Shake-Up: Elation and Disappointment Among Law Students and Professors
California Introduces Groundbreaking Reproductive Loss Leave Law
Legal News

California Introduces Groundbreaking Reproductive Loss Leave Law
Senior Associate Sues WilmerHale Alleging Discrimination and Defamation
Lawyers

Senior Associate Sues WilmerHale Alleging Discrimination and Defamation
New York University School of Law Investigates Former Student Bar Association President’s Statements on Israel and Hamas
Law Students

New York University School of Law Investigates Former Student Bar Association President’s Statements on Israel and Hamas

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top