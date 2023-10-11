Legal Technology News

Utah Files Lawsuit Accusing TikTok of Harming Children with Addictive Features
Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes has filed a lawsuit against the Chinese-owned app TikTok, alleging that the platform intentionally keeps young users engaged for unhealthy durations, causing harm to children. The lawsuit, part of a growing trend of legal action against the popular app in the United States, is based on claims that TikTok manipulates its users into compulsive use with detrimental effects on their mental and physical well-being, family life, and social interactions.

Manipulative Design Features and Algorithmic Tactics

The suit, filed in a state court in Utah, asserts that TikTok employs “highly powerful algorithms and manipulative design features, many of which mimic features of slot machines.” According to the lawsuit, these manipulative tactics create a sense of addiction in young consumers, leading them to spend excessive time on the platform.

  
What
Where


TikTok Responds to Allegations

ByteDance-owned TikTok, which boasts over 150 million U.S. users, responded to the lawsuit by emphasizing its industry-leading safeguards for young people. The platform cited an automatic 60-minute time limit for users under 18 and parental controls for teen accounts as measures to ensure the safety of young users.

Ongoing Investigation and Subpoena Requests

Utah’s Attorney General Reyes revealed that the state’s investigation into TikTok is ongoing. In the coming week, he plans to seek court orders to compel TikTok’s compliance with investigative subpoenas. The state of Utah is seeking civil penalties and an injunction to prevent TikTok from violating state laws designed to protect consumers from deceptive business practices.

Similar Legal Actions in Other States

Utah’s lawsuit against TikTok is not an isolated case. Indiana initiated legal proceedings against TikTok in December, and their lawsuit is currently pending in state court. Arkansas also filed a lawsuit against TikTok and Meta (the parent company of Facebook) in March, alleging the promotion of addictive platforms. Republican lawmakers have expressed concerns about inappropriate content delivered through TikTok’s algorithm, continuously exposing children to such content.

Upcoming Legal Challenges for TikTok

On the horizon, TikTok faces a legal challenge in Montana, where a judge is set to hear arguments regarding a state ban on TikTok’s use, slated to take effect on January 1. Montana’s legislature passed the ban due to concerns about potential spying by the platform. In addition to these state-level actions, Congress has contemplated legislation granting the Biden administration the authority to restrict or ban TikTok, citing national security concerns. TikTok has repeatedly denied spying allegations and claims to have invested over $1.5 billion in robust data security efforts.



