White-Collar Litigator Randall Jackson Joins Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

In a significant career move, Randall Jackson, a distinguished white-collar litigator known for his pivotal role in prosecuting associates of Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff, has joined the renowned New York law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. This transition follows his recent departure from a rival firm.

Wachtell Officially Welcomes Jackson

Wachtell officially announced the addition of Randall Jackson to their team as a partner within the litigation department. Co-chair Bill Savitt expressed his excitement, highlighting Jackson’s exceptional legal prowess, stating, “Randall is an exceptional attorney, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our firm.” Jackson, in response, referred to the firm’s official statement.

Jackson’s Impressive Background

Before his move to Wachtell, Jackson was a partner and co-chair of the white-collar defense practice at New York-based firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, a position he held since November 2018. A spokesperson from Willkie extended their best wishes for Jackson’s future endeavors.

Representing Tom Barrack and Achieving Acquittal

During his tenure at Willkie, Jackson played a crucial role in representing Tom Barrack, a former private equity executive and fundraiser for former President Donald Trump. This high-profile case culminated in Barrack’s acquittal by a jury in 2022 following charges related to his alleged role as an agent of the United Arab Emirates.

A Rare Transition to Wachtell

Notably, Randall Jackson’s move to Wachtell is a unique development for the firm, as they infrequently bring in partners from other law firms. Jackson’s arrival enriches the team with his extensive experience, having spent over eight years in the office of then-U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan, where he was involved in numerous prominent cases.

The Boies Schiller Flexner Connection

In May 2015, Jackson made a significant career move to the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, alongside his former colleagues John Zach and Matthew Schwartz from Bharara’s office. Zach and Schwartz continue to be part of Boies Schiller, with Schwartz serving as a managing partner. Together, this trio achieved a remarkable milestone in 2014 by successfully prosecuting five former associates of Bernard Madoff for their complicity in concealing his multibillion-dollar fraud scheme.

