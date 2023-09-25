Legal News

California Governor Vetoes Autonomous Truck Legislation: Balancing Industry and Labor Concerns
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Recent Veto Stirs Controversy

In a pivotal decision, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) has vetoed legislation, A.B. 316, to mandate safety operators in autonomous trucks. This move, backed by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, has sparked intense debate, pitting labor interests against the tech industry’s desire to maintain California’s position as a technology hub.

The Autonomous Trucking Dilemma

  
What
Where


While autonomous trucks have not yet graced California’s roads, the proposed legislation would have set a framework for testing and operation. Those in favor of the bill, including labor unions, view autonomous technology as a potential threat to their members’ jobs. On the other hand, independent vehicle manufacturers argued that A.B. 316 would stifle their industry and potentially push it out of California.

Donâ€™t miss out on exciting legal job openings â€“ sign up for LawCrossing today.

Governor Newsom Caught in the Crossfire

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Governor Newsom’s decision places him in a complex political situation. He has long championed California’s tech industry, striving to maintain the state’s position as a technological powerhouse. Simultaneously, Newsom has been building his national profile, aligning himself closely with President Joe Biden. Vetoing a bill supported by influential labor unions within the Democratic Party may have political consequences.

Governor’s Veto Message



In his message to lawmakers, Governor Newsom stated that the bill is unnecessary and suggested that job security and safety concerns should be addressed through regulatory channels rather than legislation. This perspective represents Newsom’s belief in the regulatory framework’s ability to govern autonomous technology adequately.

Bipartisan Legislative Support

Despite the governor’s veto, A.B. 316 enjoyed bipartisan support among legislators, passing the state Assembly with a vote of 69-4 and the Senate with 36-2. Momentum for the bill grew during the summer as concerns over the oversight of autonomous taxi services in San Francisco emerged. Critics argued that driverless cars obstructed emergency vehicles and public transit, underscoring the need for regulation.

Economic Advisers Opposed

Economic advisers to the governor cautioned against passing the bill, emphasizing that it could lead to California losing its potential role in developing heavy-duty autonomous vehicles. They highlighted that the federal government and many other states actively embrace this technology, positioning themselves to attract California-based companies and the associated investments and jobs.

Knowledge is power, and knowing your earning potential is no exception. Check out LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys to gain valuable insights.

Industry Voices Welcome the Veto

The Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association, represented by Jeff Farrah, expressed relief at the bill’s veto. Farrah emphasized that this decision allows California’s safety experts to continue evaluating autonomous vehicle technology and determining appropriate regulatory measures.

Teamsters’ Concerns Persist

The Teamsters, however, maintain their concerns, asserting that hundreds of thousands of jobs in California are at risk due to autonomous technology. They argue that California’s actions regulating autonomous trucks will set a precedent for the country. Teamsters President Sean O’Brien made it clear that they would hold Governor Newsom accountable for his decision, stating that they would “expose him for what he is” if he does not prioritize the interests of working people.

The Bill’s Provisions

A.B. 316, authored by Assembly Speaker Pro Tem Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D), aimed to mandate safety operators in autonomous vehicles with a gross weight exceeding 10,000 pounds. These operators must possess all the certifications necessary to drive the car, even operating in automated mode.

Make informed decisions in real-time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

If the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) were to approve autonomous truck testing, the agency would need to report on vehicle performance, public safety, and the impact on employment in the transportation industry. This report would be due at least five years after the commencement of testing but no earlier than 2029.

The Path Forward

While the state DMV has been discussing autonomous truck regulations, the timeline for releasing draft rules and granting licenses for open-road operations remains uncertain. California’s approach to this technology will undoubtedly continue to be debated and scrutinized in the coming years.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Firm Billing Manager or Coordinator

USA-CA-Beverly Hills

Job Description Victor Rane is a growing litigation and trial firm with experienced attorneys loo...

Apply now

Complex Commercial Litigation Attorney

USA-FL-Winter Park

Byrd Campbell, P.A., a respected, well-established national firm, based in Winter Park, Florida, see...

Apply now

Law Clerk

USA-TN-Liberty

A law clerk or a judicial clerk is a person, generally someone who provides dire...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-GA-Dallas

Paralegals support lawyers by maintaining, drafting documents, and organizing files, calling on lega...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Junior To Mid-Level Patent Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Doral

Doral office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a junior to mid-level patent associa...

Apply Now

Commercial Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-Lafayette

Lafayette office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation attorney...

Apply Now

Mid-level Intellectual Property Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mid-level intellectual prope...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Michigan State University’s Confidentiality Investigation with Jones Day
Legal News

Michigan State University’s Confidentiality Investigation with Jones Day
CSC Appoints Michael C. Morcom as Managing Director for Latin America
Lawyers

CSC Appoints Michael C. Morcom as Managing Director for Latin America
Hilton Names Anne-Marie Dâ€™Angelo as General Counsel, Succeeding Kristin Campbell
Lawyers

Hilton Names Anne-Marie Dâ€™Angelo as General Counsel, Succeeding Kristin Campbell
Fort Belknap Lawsuit: Allegations Against Attorney Jennifer Weddle and Greenberg Traurig LLP
Legal News

Fort Belknap Lawsuit: Allegations Against Attorney Jennifer Weddle and Greenberg Traurig LLP
U.S. News & World Report Unveils Groundbreaking Changes in Annual College Rankings
Law Students

U.S. News & World Report Unveils Groundbreaking Changes in Annual College Rankings
Equinox Appoints Arlene Hong as Chief Legal Officer
Lawyers

Equinox Appoints Arlene Hong as Chief Legal Officer
Ex-Twitter Employees Secure Negotiations with Elon Musk’s X
Legal Layoff News

Ex-Twitter Employees Secure Negotiations with Elon Musk’s X
New York State Enforces Pay Transparency Law
Legal News

New York State Enforces Pay Transparency Law
Oregon Judge to Rule on Gun Control Law: A Legal Battle Over Second Amendment Rights
Law Students

Oregon Judge to Rule on Gun Control Law: A Legal Battle Over Second Amendment Rights
Google Antitrust Trial: Verizon Executive Testifies About Default Agreements
Legal Technology News

Google Antitrust Trial: Verizon Executive Testifies About Default Agreements

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top