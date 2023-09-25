California Governor Vetoes Autonomous Truck Legislation: Balancing Industry and Labor Concerns

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Recent Veto Stirs Controversy

In a pivotal decision, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) has vetoed legislation, A.B. 316, to mandate safety operators in autonomous trucks. This move, backed by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, has sparked intense debate, pitting labor interests against the tech industry’s desire to maintain California’s position as a technology hub.

The Autonomous Trucking Dilemma

While autonomous trucks have not yet graced California’s roads, the proposed legislation would have set a framework for testing and operation. Those in favor of the bill, including labor unions, view autonomous technology as a potential threat to their members’ jobs. On the other hand, independent vehicle manufacturers argued that A.B. 316 would stifle their industry and potentially push it out of California.

Governor Newsom Caught in the Crossfire

Governor Newsom’s decision places him in a complex political situation. He has long championed California’s tech industry, striving to maintain the state’s position as a technological powerhouse. Simultaneously, Newsom has been building his national profile, aligning himself closely with President Joe Biden. Vetoing a bill supported by influential labor unions within the Democratic Party may have political consequences.

Governor’s Veto Message

In his message to lawmakers, Governor Newsom stated that the bill is unnecessary and suggested that job security and safety concerns should be addressed through regulatory channels rather than legislation. This perspective represents Newsom’s belief in the regulatory framework’s ability to govern autonomous technology adequately.

Bipartisan Legislative Support

Despite the governor’s veto, A.B. 316 enjoyed bipartisan support among legislators, passing the state Assembly with a vote of 69-4 and the Senate with 36-2. Momentum for the bill grew during the summer as concerns over the oversight of autonomous taxi services in San Francisco emerged. Critics argued that driverless cars obstructed emergency vehicles and public transit, underscoring the need for regulation.

Economic Advisers Opposed

Economic advisers to the governor cautioned against passing the bill, emphasizing that it could lead to California losing its potential role in developing heavy-duty autonomous vehicles. They highlighted that the federal government and many other states actively embrace this technology, positioning themselves to attract California-based companies and the associated investments and jobs.

Industry Voices Welcome the Veto

The Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association, represented by Jeff Farrah, expressed relief at the bill’s veto. Farrah emphasized that this decision allows California’s safety experts to continue evaluating autonomous vehicle technology and determining appropriate regulatory measures.

Teamsters’ Concerns Persist

The Teamsters, however, maintain their concerns, asserting that hundreds of thousands of jobs in California are at risk due to autonomous technology. They argue that California’s actions regulating autonomous trucks will set a precedent for the country. Teamsters President Sean O’Brien made it clear that they would hold Governor Newsom accountable for his decision, stating that they would “expose him for what he is” if he does not prioritize the interests of working people.

The Bill’s Provisions

A.B. 316, authored by Assembly Speaker Pro Tem Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D), aimed to mandate safety operators in autonomous vehicles with a gross weight exceeding 10,000 pounds. These operators must possess all the certifications necessary to drive the car, even operating in automated mode.

If the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) were to approve autonomous truck testing, the agency would need to report on vehicle performance, public safety, and the impact on employment in the transportation industry. This report would be due at least five years after the commencement of testing but no earlier than 2029.

The Path Forward

While the state DMV has been discussing autonomous truck regulations, the timeline for releasing draft rules and granting licenses for open-road operations remains uncertain. California’s approach to this technology will undoubtedly continue to be debated and scrutinized in the coming years.

