U.S. Department of Education Resolves Discrimination Concerns in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has successfully addressed concerns related to racial discrimination in the disciplinary practices of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS). This compliance review examined whether the school district exhibited disparities in disciplining African American students compared to their white counterparts.

Persistent Racial Disparities Uncovered

Notably, the OCR’s investigation uncovered persistent and substantial racial disparities in the district’s disciplinary referral rates and suspension rates, a concern that persisted into the 2022-23 school year. Disturbingly, evidence indicated that African American students faced more severe discipline than white students with similar disciplinary histories and behaviors.

Alarming Findings

The analysis of district discipline records highlighted troubling findings, including:

First Offense Disparities: African American students were more likely to receive suspensions for their initial offenses during the school year. Disproportionate Suspensions: For specific offense levels and types, African American students faced higher suspension rates for first-time offenses compared to white students. Lengthier Suspensions: African American students received longer suspensions, on average, for first-time offenses related to fighting.

Disturbing Statistics

During the 2022-23 school year, African American students received a staggering 57.2% of disciplinary actions resulting in in-school or out-of-school suspensions. In contrast, white students accounted for only 14.2% of such actions as of March 2023. It is important to note that in the same school year, African American students constituted 29% of the district’s student population, while white students made up 34%.

Concerns About Discipline Code Clarity

Furthermore, OCR expressed concerns regarding the clarity of the discipline code in place prior to 2022, suggesting that ambiguities may have contributed to differential treatment based on race. Although the district recently revised its discipline code to incorporate definitions for most offenses, OCR remained apprehensive about the clarity of guidance to staff and administrators. This was particularly concerning considering the wide range of potential consequences for numerous offenses.

Commitment to Equality

In response to these concerns and prior to the completion of OCR’s investigation, WS/FCS has committed to taking proactive steps to ensure non-discriminatory disciplinary practices. These measures build upon the district’s existing efforts to promote equity in student discipline and include:

Discipline Code Review: Assessing the current discipline code for potential further revisions. Ongoing Staff Training: Continuous training for administrators and staff regarding the discipline code. Data Collection: Gathering complete and accurate data on all disciplinary referrals. Data Analysis: Analyzing current discipline data to detect evidence of unlawful discrimination or non-compliance with the discipline code. Corrective Actions: Implementing corrective actions based on identified concerns through data analysis. Collaboration with Law Enforcement: Coordinating with local law enforcement agencies on School Resource Officer data collection, training, and monitoring. Alternative School Programs Assessment: Evaluating alternative school programs for students who violate discipline policies, including program effectiveness and referral consistency with the district discipline code. Transparency: Providing students and families with information on discipline policies. Annual Reporting: Submitting annual reports to OCR for evaluation and assessment of WS/FCS’s efforts.

This resolution marks a significant step towards ensuring equity and fairness in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School District’s disciplinary practices, further aligning with the principles of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

