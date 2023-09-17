Lawyers

Kurt Jung Joins Malamut & Associates, Elevating Employment Litigation Focus
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a significant development, Kurt Jung, a distinguished professional renowned for his unwavering dedication to anti-discrimination initiatives, has assumed a pivotal role at Malamut & Associates, located in Cherry Hill. The firm enthusiastically announced his arrival, marking the inception of a new era with a heightened emphasis on employment litigation matters.

Championing Anti-Discrimination at PHRC

During his illustrious tenure as the Director of Enforcement at the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC), Kurt Jung emerged as a trailblazer in the fight against discrimination. His visionary leadership extended across various domains, where he initiated and executed groundbreaking policies to eradicate bias. This comprehensive approach encompassed employment, housing, public accommodation, education, and commercial property, thereby etching a lasting legacy of equality and fairness.

  
What
Where


Get a competitive edge in your practice. Subscribe to JDJournal for quick and easy access to breaking legal developments.

A Vast Canvas of Experience with EEOC

Kurt Jung brings abundant experience, amassed through extensive collaboration with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). His diverse roles within the EEOC spanned investigator, civil rights trial attorney, enforcement supervisor, state and local program manager, and administrative judge. These multifaceted positions have endowed him with a profound understanding of equal employment opportunities’ intricate nuances, making his integration into the Malamut & Associates team invaluable.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Donâ€™t leave money on the table. Make sure youâ€™re earning what youâ€™re worth by checking out LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Reinforcing Commitment to Workplace Rights



The appointment of Kurt Jung serves as a strategic maneuver by the firm, reaffirming its dedication to safeguarding the rights of individuals in workplaces and beyond. With a proven track record as a proactive advocate for equality and a repository of extensive experience, he emerges as a dynamic force within employment litigation. This significant addition underscores Malamut & Associates’ commitment to upholding justice and fairness and positions them to continue their tradition of excellence in this vital pursuit.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Attorney – (Remote/Hybrid – Orlando, FL)

USA-FL-Orlando

Liebler, Gonzalez & Portuondo’s Orlando office is looking for an Associate Attorney to join ou...

Apply now

Associate Attorney – Insurance Defense (Remote – FL/GA)

USA-GA-Atlanta

Liebler, Gonzalez & Portuondo is looking for an Associate Attorney to join our insurance practice gr...

Apply now

Full-Time Nurse Case Manager

USA-TX-Houston

The Law Offices of Domingo Garcia in Houston is seeking a full-time nurse case manager to assist in ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney, Construction Litigation

USA-FL-Coral Gables

Taylor Corwin & Van Cleaf, PLLC, a construction law firm in Coral Gables, is seeking an associate-le...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-MD-Baltimore

Baltimore office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks trusts and estates attorney with...

Apply Now

Mid-level Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mid-level litigation associa...

Apply Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Torrance

Torrance office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Binance US CEO Brian Shroder Departs Amid Ongoing Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Binance US CEO Brian Shroder Departs Amid Ongoing Challenges
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher Modifies Diversity Scholarship Criteria
Law Students

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher Modifies Diversity Scholarship Criteria
NextGen Bar Exam: A Shorter Path to Legal Competence
Law Students

NextGen Bar Exam: A Shorter Path to Legal Competence
California Community Colleges Face Funding Challenges as COVID Relief Funds Dry Up
Law Students

California Community Colleges Face Funding Challenges as COVID Relief Funds Dry Up
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison Bolsters Private Equity Practice with Key Partner Hires
Legal News

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison Bolsters Private Equity Practice with Key Partner Hires
Google Faces Major Antitrust Trial in the U.S.
Breaking News

Google Faces Major Antitrust Trial in the U.S.
Susan L. Shin Joins Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as Partner in New York
Lawyers

Susan L. Shin Joins Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as Partner in New York
Thomas Girardi Faces Competency Hearing Amidst Wire Fraud Charges
Legal News

Thomas Girardi Faces Competency Hearing Amidst Wire Fraud Charges
Elena Kagan to Headline Notre Dame Forum 2023: The Future of Democracy
Law Students

Elena Kagan to Headline Notre Dame Forum 2023: The Future of Democracy
US Federal Court Rejects Mark Meadows’ Bid to Transfer Georgia Charges
Legal News

US Federal Court Rejects Mark Meadows’ Bid to Transfer Georgia Charges

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top