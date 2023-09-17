Kurt Jung Joins Malamut & Associates, Elevating Employment Litigation Focus

In a significant development, Kurt Jung, a distinguished professional renowned for his unwavering dedication to anti-discrimination initiatives, has assumed a pivotal role at Malamut & Associates, located in Cherry Hill. The firm enthusiastically announced his arrival, marking the inception of a new era with a heightened emphasis on employment litigation matters.

Championing Anti-Discrimination at PHRC

During his illustrious tenure as the Director of Enforcement at the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC), Kurt Jung emerged as a trailblazer in the fight against discrimination. His visionary leadership extended across various domains, where he initiated and executed groundbreaking policies to eradicate bias. This comprehensive approach encompassed employment, housing, public accommodation, education, and commercial property, thereby etching a lasting legacy of equality and fairness.

A Vast Canvas of Experience with EEOC

Kurt Jung brings abundant experience, amassed through extensive collaboration with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). His diverse roles within the EEOC spanned investigator, civil rights trial attorney, enforcement supervisor, state and local program manager, and administrative judge. These multifaceted positions have endowed him with a profound understanding of equal employment opportunities’ intricate nuances, making his integration into the Malamut & Associates team invaluable.

Reinforcing Commitment to Workplace Rights

The appointment of Kurt Jung serves as a strategic maneuver by the firm, reaffirming its dedication to safeguarding the rights of individuals in workplaces and beyond. With a proven track record as a proactive advocate for equality and a repository of extensive experience, he emerges as a dynamic force within employment litigation. This significant addition underscores Malamut & Associates’ commitment to upholding justice and fairness and positions them to continue their tradition of excellence in this vital pursuit.

