Kate Vera Takes Helm at McDermott, Will & Emery’s NY Employee Benefits Practice
Kate Vera Takes Helm as Head of New York Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation Practice at McDermott, Will & Emery

Former Kirkland & Ellis Partner Kate Vera assumes a leadership role at McDermott, Will & Emery, overseeing the firm’s New York employee benefits and executive compensation practice. In her new capacity, Vera specializes in executive compensation intricacies within various financial transactions, spanning mergers and acquisitions, restructuring plans, and initial public offerings. Her client base primarily comprises private equity firms and their affiliated portfolio companies.

McDermott’s Robust Presence in Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation

  
McDermott, headquartered in Chicago, boasts a global team of more than 1,400 lawyers. Among them, 25 U.S. lawyers are dedicated to handling employee benefits and executive compensation matters. This dedicated team ensures clients receive expert counsel navigating the complex executive compensation landscape.

Navigating the Changing Terrain of Private Equity Deals

Vera emphasizes the dynamic nature of private equity deals, which now involve innovative structures like joint ventures and minority investments. These developments demand a more nuanced approach to designing executive compensation arrangements. Her expertise in adapting to these changing circumstances positions McDermott to provide tailored solutions to its clients.

Kate Vera’s Impressive Track Record



During her tenure at Kirkland & Ellis, Kate Vera played a pivotal role in several high-profile deals, including Bristol Myers Squibb’s $13.1 billion acquisition of MyoKardia in 2020 and GLP’s $18.7 billion sale of U.S. industrial warehouse properties to Blackstone in 2019. Her wealth of experience further strengthens McDermott’s employee benefits and executive compensation capabilities.

A Trend of Private Equity Talent Migration

Kate Vera’s move to McDermott aligns with a notable trend of private equity-focused legal professionals leaving Kirkland & Ellis. Other prominent hires from Kirkland & Ellis have recently joined firms such as Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, and Goodwin Procter, underscoring the competitive landscape in this specialized legal sector.

