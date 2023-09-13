Law Students

NextGen Bar Exam: A Shorter Path to Legal Competence
In July 2026, aspiring lawyers will face a new, more streamlined bar exam experience as the National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE) unveils the NextGen Bar Exam. This revolutionary change promises to be a game-changer for candidates, significantly shortening the duration of the examination. In this article, we delve into the details of this forthcoming transformation.

A Nine-Hour Test Over One-and-a-Half Days

The NextGen Bar Exam is set to revolutionize the legal examination landscape by condensing the grueling test into a more manageable format. Instead of the 12-hour ordeal spread over two days, candidates will now confront a nine-hour assessment administered over one-and-a-half days.

Streamlined Sessions

The NextGen Bar Exam will be structured with two three-hour sessions on the first day and a single three-hour session on the second. This revised format aims to enhance efficiency and accuracy by introducing various question types to precisely evaluate knowledge and skills, as explained by Andreas Oranje, the National Conferenceâ€™s Managing Director of Assessment Programs.

  
Benefits for Test Takers

This transformation isn’t merely about saving time. Bar exam tutor Sean Silverman welcomes the change, asserting that “minimum competence can be assessed just as well in 9 hours as in 12.” He further highlights that the reduction in exam duration can alleviate the confounding variable of fatigue, ultimately enhancing the validity of the assessment.

Challenges and Skepticism

While many view the shorter exam as a positive step, there is skepticism among legal professionals. Amit Schlesinger, the Executive Director of Legal and Government Programs at Kaplan, acknowledges that not everyone will embrace the change quickly, as the bar exam has long been seen as a crucible for new attorneys.

Schlesinger emphasizes that a shorter test does not necessarily imply an easier one. He underscores that the extensive preparation period for the bar exam will remain unchanged.

A Paradigm Shift in Bar Examination

The NextGen Bar Exam represents a significant paradigm shift in bar examination methodology. National Conference officials initiated its development in early 2021 in response to criticism that the existing exam fails to reflect the actual law practice. This innovative examination is designed to be more skills-oriented, relying less on the rote memorization of laws.



Incoming Law Students at the Vanguard

The first cohort of law students, starting this fall, will have the distinction of being the inaugural candidates to take the NextGen Bar Exam upon graduation.

Transition and Future Adoption

Starting from July 2026, the NextGen Bar Exam will be in full swing. However, the NCBE will provide jurisdictions with a choice between the new and existing exams until July 2027. After this transition period, the NextGen test will become the exclusive option. Although no states have publicly committed to adopting the new test, a series of announcements are anticipated in the coming fall, according to NCBE spokeswoman Sophie Martin.

The NextGen Bar Exam promises to reshape the legal education landscape by offering a more efficient and skill-focused assessment. As its implementation date approaches, legal professionals and aspiring lawyers will closely watch its impact on the future of legal competence evaluation.

