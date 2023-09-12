Legal News

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison Bolsters Private Equity Practice with Key Partner Hires
Expanding Its Reach Across the Atlantic and on the West Coast

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, a distinguished law firm headquartered in New York, made a significant move on Monday by announcing the recruitment of 13 new partners. These top-tier lawyers, primarily from rival firm Kirkland & Ellis, are experts in private equity transactions. The strategic hires span key locations, including New York, California, and London, further solidifying Paul Weiss’ global presence.

Of the 13 partners joining Paul Weiss, 12 hail from Kirkland & Ellis, while one partner comes from Linklaters. The collective expertise of these legal professionals encompasses mergers and acquisitions, debt finance, capital markets, and tax matters, making them an invaluable addition to Paul Weiss’ portfolio of legal services.

Expanding Geographical Footprint

In line with this expansion, Paul Weiss also disclosed plans to inaugurate a new office in Los Angeles. This strategic move underscores the firm’s commitment to cultivating and nurturing private equity client relationships on the West Coast. It’s worth noting that the firm previously established a presence in California by opening a San Francisco office in January 2021.

Leadership Changes



Former Kirkland partners Neel Sachdev and Roger Johnson will helm Paul Weiss’ London office. In addition to leading the London office, Johnson will co-chair the firm’s global M&A practice, while Sachdev will co-chair the worldwide finance and capital markets practice.

Noteworthy Defections

Paul Weiss has recently experienced several notable departures to Kirkland, including the former head of its London office, Alvaro Membrillera, and partners Adam Wollstein and Pelin Demirdere Eski. However, with this latest move, Paul Weiss aims to strengthen its position in key markets and reaffirm its commitment to excellence in private equity law.

Key London Partners

The London partners joining Paul Weiss from Kirkland include Matthew Merkle, who will assume the head of European capital markets, Deirdre Jones, Kanesh Balasubramaniam, and Andreas Philipson. Tax partners Cian O’Connor and Timothy Lowe are set to play pivotal roles, with Lowe serving as global co-head of tax and head of European tax. Furthermore, the firm welcomed Linklaters partner William Aitken-Davies as the head of the London M&A group.

Establishing a Presence in Los Angeles

The newly appointed Eric Wedel will spearhead Paul Weiss’ brand-new Los Angeles office. In addition to this role, he will co-chair the global finance and capital markets practice. Joining him in both New York and Los Angeles are debt finance partners Ben Steadman, Matthew Leist, and Caroline Epstein.

Kirkland’s Response

A spokesperson for Kirkland expressed their appreciation for the contributions of the departing lawyers and extended well wishes for their future endeavors.

Chairman’s Vision

Brad Karp, Chairman of Paul Weiss, commented on this significant development, noting that the firm views private equity as a “vital area” and saw a unique opportunity to bolster this practice. The addition of these esteemed partners signifies Paul Weiss’ commitment to providing top-tier legal services in this critical field.



