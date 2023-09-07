President Biden Nominates Four Exceptional Judges for Federal District Courts

President Biden is taking another significant step towards shaping the federal judiciary with his latest announcement of four exceptional nominees for federal district courts. These nominees, known for their remarkable qualifications, extensive experience, and unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution, are a testament to the administration’s dedication to fostering a diverse and representative judiciary.

These nominations are part of President Biden’s ongoing effort to ensure that the nation’s courts reflect the rich tapestry of diversity, one of America’s greatest strengths. This diversity extends beyond personal backgrounds and encompasses many professional experiences, enriching the judicial system’s perspective and ensuring a more equitable representation for all citizens.

President Biden reached a significant milestone with this latest round of nominations, marking his thirty-eighth round of nominees for federal judicial positions and bringing the total number of announced federal judicial nominees to an impressive 188.

Let’s take a closer look at the esteemed individuals nominated for the United States District Courts:

1. Judge Mustafa T. Kasubhai: Nominee for the United States District Court for the District of Oregon

Judge Mustafa Kasubhai has served as a United States Magistrate Judge for the District of Oregon since 2018. Before his federal appointment, Judge Kasubhai displayed his dedication to justice by serving as a Circuit Court Judge in Lane County, Oregon, for over a decade, from 2007 to 2018. Before joining the state bench, he contributed his legal expertise to the Oregon Workers’ Compensation Board for four years, from 2003 to 2007. Judge Kasubhai’s legal journey includes private practice roles, ranging from solo practitioner to partnership at Kasubhai & Sanchez, as well as an associate position at Rasmussen, Tyler & Mundorff. He earned his Juris Doctor (J.D.) from the University of Oregon School of Law in 1996 and his Bachelor of Science (B.S.) from the University of California, Berkeley in 1992.

2. Judge Shanlyn A. S. Park: Nominee for the United States District Court for the District of Hawai’i

Judge Shanlyn Park has served as a state court judge on the First Circuit Court in OÊ»ahu, HawaiÊ»i, since 2021. Her journey through the legal field has seen her contribute to law firms in Honolulu, including McCorriston Miller Mukai MacKinnon, L.L.P. and Gallagher Kane Amai & Reyes, from 2017 to 2021. Before this, Judge Park dedicated two decades to public service as an assistant federal public defender in the Office of the Federal Public Defender for the District of HawaiÊ»i from 1997 to 2017. Her legal career began in private practice at Hisaka Stone & Goto from 1996 to 1997, following her role as a law clerk for Judge Francis I. Yamashita, U.S. Magistrate Judge for the District of HawaiÊ»i from 1995 to 1996. Judge Park earned her J.D. from the University of HawaiÊ»i William S. Richardson School of Law in 1995 and her B.A., cum laude, from Chaminade University of Honolulu in 1991.

3. Jamel K. Semper: Nominee for the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey

Jamel Semper has been a stalwart in the legal profession, serving as an Assistant United States Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey since 2018. Currently, he is Deputy Chief of the Office’s Criminal Division. Before his federal service, Mr. Semper was an assistant prosecutor in the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office from 2013 to 2018 and the Union County Prosecutor’s Office from 2008 to 2013. His legal career began as a law clerk for Judge Harold Fullilove on New Jersey’s Essex County Superior Court from 2007 to 2008. Mr. Semper received his J.D. from Rutgers University School of Law in 2007 and his B.A. from Hampton University in 2003.

4. Kirk E. Sherriff: Nominee for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California

Kirk Sherriff has been a dedicated member of the legal community, serving as an Assistant United States Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California since 2002. His role as Chief of the District’s Fresno office since 2015 underscores his leadership and commitment to justice. Earlier in his career, Mr. Sherriff contributed his legal acumen as an associate at White & Case L.L.P law firm. He also served as a law clerk for Chief Justice Deborah T. Poritz on the Supreme Court of New Jersey from 1996 to 1997. He earned his J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School in 1995 and his B.A., cum laude, from Columbia University in 1990. Notably, before embarking on his legal journey, Mr. Sherriff dedicated his time as a high school teacher in public schools in Mississippi.

These four nominees bring experience, integrity, and dedication to the judicial bench. If confirmed, they will play vital roles in upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law in their respective districts. Their diverse backgrounds and extensive legal careers reflect the continued commitment of the Biden administration to ensuring that the federal judiciary mirrors the diversity of the United States, reinforcing its strength and resilience as a nation.

