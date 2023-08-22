Lawsuit Challenges Diversity Fellowships at Perkins Coie and Morrison Foerster Following Affirmative Action Ruling

Edward Blum, a prominent figure known for his opposition to affirmative action, has launched a new legal campaign targeting law firms Perkins Coie and Morrison Foerster. Blum’s organization, The American Alliance for Equal Rights, filed lawsuits against the firms, claiming that their diversity fellowships violate recent Supreme Court rulings against affirmative action.



Blum’s legal action comes in response to diversity fellowships implemented by Perkins Coie and Morrison Foerster, which aim to increase hiring candidates from diverse backgrounds. Blum’s lawsuit argues that these initiatives are unlawful following a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned affirmative action. The lawsuit asserts that such “rank discrimination” has never been legal, even before the Supreme Court’s ruling in SFFA v. Harvard declared that race could not be considered in college admissions.



Both Perkins Coie and Morrison Foerster have not yet provided comments on the lawsuits.



What

Where

Search Jobs

See also: Dentons Expands Hospitality Practice with Addition of Perkins Coie Lawyers



Edward Blum gained prominence through his involvement with Students for Fair Admissions, an organization that successfully challenged affirmative action policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina in the Supreme Court. Blum’s latest venture, The American Alliance for Equal Rights, is now targeting international law firms over their diversity fellowship programs. The lawsuits seek permanent injunctions against the firms’ current diversity initiatives.

Start your job search with BCG Attorney Search and discover your next big opportunity.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Due to limitations on race-based admissions, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives have come under scrutiny in various sectors, including the corporate world and the legal profession. Republican lawmakers and attorneys general have raised concerns about the legality of such initiatives. Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas, recently sent letters to law firms warning that their DEI programs could potentially be illegal.



In response to the Supreme Court’s decision, Perkins Coie reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. As stated on their website, the firm offers diversity fellowships to first-year (1L) and second-year (2L) law students from underrepresented backgrounds.



Blum’s legal actions have been initiated through separate lawsuits, filed against Perkins Coie in a Dallas district court and against Morrison Foerster in a Miami district court. Both law firms have expanded their operations in recent years, with Perkins Coie opening an office in Dallas in 2010 and Morrison Foerster establishing a Miami office in 2019.

Simplify your legal research. Subscribe to JDJournal and stay informed with just a click.

The American Alliance for Equal Rights, under Blum’s leadership, continues its anti-affirmative action litigation campaign with these new lawsuits. In a recent case, the organization filed a lawsuit against Fearless Fund, a venture capital fund led by Black women, accusing them of financing startups run by Black women.



Blum’s legal efforts reflect the ongoing legal and societal discussions surrounding affirmative action, diversity initiatives, and their compliance with recent judicial decisions. These cases against major law firms like Perkins Coie and Morrison Foerster mark a significant development in the broader conversation about diversity and inclusion in professional settings.



Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More