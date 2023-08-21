Legal News

Lawyers Prefer DeSantis Over Trump in Campaign Contributions, Biden Leads
Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has emerged as a favored choice among self-identified lawyers, surpassing former President Trump but trailing behind President Joe Biden. According to recent data from Bloomberg Law, lawyers have directed substantial individual contributions towards DeSantis, showcasing a preference for his candidacy.

As of the end of June, DeSantis has garnered over $1.3 million in individual donations from lawyers, in stark contrast to the $200,000 received by Trump. While Biden maintains a stronger position with $1.5 million in contributions from individual lawyers, DeSantis’ support within the legal community is noteworthy.

Leading the pack among law firms contributing to DeSantis’ campaign is Sullivan & Cromwell, whose lawyers have donated a total of $129,300. Notably, Robert Giuffra, co-chair of the firm, made the maximum allowable individual contribution of $6,600. This influx of support underscores the significance of legal professionals aligning with DeSantis’ political aspirations.

  
What
Where


See also: Governor DeSantis Appoints New Prosecutor, Replacing Elected Democratic Official in Florida

One intriguing aspect highlighted in the Bloomberg Law report is DeSantis’ educational background, having graduated from Harvard Law School and been a member of the Federalist Society during his time there. Such credentials have likely contributed to his appeal among legal circles.

Derek Muller, a professor at Notre Dame Law School, shared insights into this phenomenon. “To the extent that attorneys are looking for an alternative on the Republican side, it’s no surprise to see them coalescing around DeSantis,” Muller explained in an interview with Bloomberg Law. He emphasized DeSantis’ current role as the governor of Florida, the third-most populous state in the nation, and his successful re-election, which resonates well with legal professionals seeking a credible Republican option.

Moreover, an anonymous partner from a law firm added another layer of analysis. The partner articulated that many Republican lawyers perceive DeSantis as a potential pathway to prevent Trump from becoming the party’s nominee once again. This strategic perspective sheds light on the motivations underlying lawyers’ support for DeSantis.



The legal community’s willingness to throw its weight behind DeSantis underscores his significance in the evolving landscape of Republican politics. While Trump remains a prominent figure, lawyers are rallying behind DeSantis as a potential contender who can offer a different direction for the party.

The campaign contribution landscape has showcased a distinct preference among lawyers for Republican Ron DeSantis over former President Trump. Backed by notable contributions from legal professionals, DeSantis’ candidacy has gained momentum, bolstered by his educational background and successful gubernatorial tenure. This surge of support reflects a strategic effort by some Republican lawyers to explore an alternative candidate in hopes of influencing the party’s future trajectory. As the political scene continues to evolve, DeSantis’ appeal among legal circles remains a noteworthy development to watch.

