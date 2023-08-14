Freshfields Bolsters US Team with New York Litigator from Schulte

International law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has announced its latest strategic hire, bringing Gayle Klein on board from Schulte Roth & Zabel to further strengthen its litigation capabilities. Klein, who co-led the litigation group at Schulte, will join Freshfields as a partner in their New York office.



Klein’s legal journey has been marked by significant accomplishments, including her tenure at McKool Smith, where she played a pivotal role in leading the financial litigation group. While Klein hadn’t been actively seeking a move from Schulte, the opportunity presented itself when she was approached by Tim Harkness, a partner at Freshfields based in New York. Klein’s decision to join Freshfields was motivated by the prospect of contributing her expertise to a dynamic and forward-thinking team.



This appointment aligns with Freshfields’ recent trend of attracting top legal talent in the United States, marking the tenth partner hired from another prominent law firm since June. Klein’s addition is expected to amplify the firm’s capabilities, solidifying its position as a legal powerhouse.



In an interview, Klein emphasized her commitment to the growth of Freshfields and how her appointment is set to enhance the firm’s prowess. She described her joining as an infusion of “firepower” into the firm’s already impressive lineup. With a broader and more diverse client base compared to her former firm, Klein anticipates that Freshfields will provide a platform to serve her clients even more effectively.

Klein’s client portfolio boasts several high-profile entities, including Portfolio Advisors LLC, a global private asset manager, the subsidiary of one of China’s largest banksâ€”Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Financial Services, and Clear Street, a prominent brokerage platform. In a testament to her strong client relationships, Klein revealed that most of her clients will be transitioning to Freshfields alongside her.

Schulte Roth & Zabel, Klein’s former firm, expressed gratitude for her contributions and extended their well wishes. The firm, which has added five litigation partners in the current year, acknowledges Klein’s move as a significant development in her career.



With its roots in London, Freshfields has been expanding its footprint in the US legal market, making strategic hires to bolster its capabilities. Klein’s addition aligns with this growth trajectory, and her extensive experience in litigation is set to complement the firm’s existing strengths. With a commitment to excellence and a determination to provide top-tier legal services, Freshfields’ recruitment of Klein underscores its dedication to client service and legal innovation.



