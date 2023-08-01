OpenAI’s New Chief Legal Officer Gears Up to Tackle Unprecedented Challenges

OpenAI Inc., renowned for its generative artificial intelligence programs, including the popular ChatGPT, has recently witnessed a surge in legal actions and regulatory scrutiny. The company has made significant changes to its legal team in response to these mounting challenges. Che Chang, a former deputy general counsel at OpenAI, has been appointed as the company’s new General Counsel. Concurrently, OpenAI has brought in Renny Hwang, formerly a senior legal director at Alphabet Inc.’s Google, to oversee litigation.



Che Chang assumed his new role in July, taking over the reins of the legal department as the company’s top lawyer. He expressed enthusiasm and acknowledged the complexities of the task ahead, given the multitude of issues that the company faces. OpenAI finds itself venturing into uncharted territory, grappling with a myriad of first-of-its-kind legal challenges arising from the applications of its AI technologies.



Among the challenges that OpenAI faces are copyright claims from thousands of authors, including notable figures like comedian Sarah Silverman. The claimants allege that their works have been used without authorization as training material for AI chatbots like ChatGPT. Such claims have raised questions about the use of copyrighted content in AI training datasets and the potential implications for intellectual property rights in the digital age.



The appointment of Renny Hwang as the Head of Litigation indicates OpenAI’s seriousness in dealing with the escalating number of lawsuits. Hwang’s extensive legal background, with nearly 14 years at Google and experience as a senior legal director, makes him a prominent addition to the company’s legal team. His role will be pivotal in strategizing and navigating AI technology’s intricate legal landscape.

Che Chang now leads a legal team comprising approximately 20 lawyers. However, recognizing the scale of the challenges they face, the company is actively seeking additional legal talent across various disciplines to bolster its defense and compliance efforts.



With the rise of AI technologies, generative programs like ChatGPT have opened up new legal frontiers that demand careful legal examination. OpenAI’s legal department faces the task of establishing precedents and frameworks to address novel legal issues posed by AI applications, with implications spanning intellectual property, data rights, privacy, and more.

As OpenAI continues to innovate and expand its services, the role of its legal team becomes increasingly critical in shaping the future of AI law. The company aims to proactively address these emerging legal complexities while adhering to ethical standards and maintaining transparency in its practices.



