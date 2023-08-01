Legal Technology News

OpenAI’s New Chief Legal Officer Gears Up to Tackle Unprecedented Challenges
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

OpenAI Inc., renowned for its generative artificial intelligence programs, including the popular ChatGPT, has recently witnessed a surge in legal actions and regulatory scrutiny. The company has made significant changes to its legal team in response to these mounting challenges. Che Chang, a former deputy general counsel at OpenAI, has been appointed as the company’s new General Counsel. Concurrently, OpenAI has brought in Renny Hwang, formerly a senior legal director at Alphabet Inc.’s Google, to oversee litigation.

Che Chang assumed his new role in July, taking over the reins of the legal department as the company’s top lawyer. He expressed enthusiasm and acknowledged the complexities of the task ahead, given the multitude of issues that the company faces. OpenAI finds itself venturing into uncharted territory, grappling with a myriad of first-of-its-kind legal challenges arising from the applications of its AI technologies.

Among the challenges that OpenAI faces are copyright claims from thousands of authors, including notable figures like comedian Sarah Silverman. The claimants allege that their works have been used without authorization as training material for AI chatbots like ChatGPT. Such claims have raised questions about the use of copyrighted content in AI training datasets and the potential implications for intellectual property rights in the digital age.

  
What
Where


See also: OpenAI Faces Class Action Lawsuit for ‘Unprecedented’ Web Scraping Practices

The appointment of Renny Hwang as the Head of Litigation indicates OpenAI’s seriousness in dealing with the escalating number of lawsuits. Hwang’s extensive legal background, with nearly 14 years at Google and experience as a senior legal director, makes him a prominent addition to the company’s legal team. His role will be pivotal in strategizing and navigating AI technology’s intricate legal landscape.

Start your job search with BCG Attorney Search and discover your next big opportunity.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Che Chang now leads a legal team comprising approximately 20 lawyers. However, recognizing the scale of the challenges they face, the company is actively seeking additional legal talent across various disciplines to bolster its defense and compliance efforts.

With the rise of AI technologies, generative programs like ChatGPT have opened up new legal frontiers that demand careful legal examination. OpenAI’s legal department faces the task of establishing precedents and frameworks to address novel legal issues posed by AI applications, with implications spanning intellectual property, data rights, privacy, and more.



Maximize your time and efficiency. Subscribe to JDJournal and get the news you need, when you need it.

As OpenAI continues to innovate and expand its services, the role of its legal team becomes increasingly critical in shaping the future of AI law. The company aims to proactively address these emerging legal complexities while adhering to ethical standards and maintaining transparency in its practices.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Law Firm Billing Specialist

USA-CT-Danbury

The billing specialist is responsible for the detailed work necessary to help attorneys revise, proc...

Apply now

Sr. Counsel - CA - Personal Injury Insurance Defense Trial Attorney

USA-CA-San Francisco

Hickey Smith Dodd is seeking a California Personal Injury Insurance Defense Attorney with significan...

Apply now

Legal Assistant - Insurance Defense

USA-FL-West Palm Beach

Insurance Defense Firm seeks qualified legal secretary with minimum 2-4 year previous experience wit...

Apply now

Legal Secretary

USA-MS-Oxford

Markow Walker, P.A. is currently seeking a Legal Secretary for our Oxford,MS location. Word and Word...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Boca Raton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move
54
Biglaw

Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move
Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
116
Law Students

Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
Blackstone Provides New Partner Hire as Simpson Thacher’s Choice
86
Biglaw

Blackstone Provides New Partner Hire as Simpson Thacher’s Choice
Williams & Connolly Faces $8 Million Malpractice Claim Over Alleged Negligent Legal Advice
42
Biglaw

Williams & Connolly Faces $8 Million Malpractice Claim Over Alleged Negligent Legal Advice
Ropes & Gray Joins Trend of In-Office Work Mandates for Attorneys
54
Breaking News

Ropes & Gray Joins Trend of In-Office Work Mandates for Attorneys
Blank Rome Launches Dallas Office with a Team of Top Attorneys
75
Biglaw

Blank Rome Launches Dallas Office with a Team of Top Attorneys
DLA Piper Prevails as Judge Recommends Sanctions in $180 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
59
Breaking News

DLA Piper Prevails as Judge Recommends Sanctions in $180 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
Steptoe & Johnson LLP Strengthens Roster with 35 New Hires from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan
59
Biglaw

Steptoe & Johnson LLP Strengthens Roster with 35 New Hires from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan
O’Melveny Attracts Liberty Media with Irresistible Offer
89
Biglaw

O’Melveny Attracts Liberty Media with Irresistible Offer
Florida Supreme Court Greenlights Online Small Claims Court Pilot Program
52
Legal News

Florida Supreme Court Greenlights Online Small Claims Court Pilot Program

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top