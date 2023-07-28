Biglaw

Williams & Connolly Faces $8 Million Malpractice Claim Over Alleged Negligent Legal Advice
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Prominent law firm Williams & Connolly, based in Washington, D.C., is embroiled in a nearly $8 million legal malpractice claim filed by former real estate investor clients. The ex-clients have accused the firm of providing negligent legal advice, leading to severe repercussions in a casino development project on Seminole Tribe land in Florida. A U.S. magistrate judge in Brooklyn federal court, Taryn Merkl, delivered a crucial 36-page report, recommending the rejection of Williams & Connolly’s claim that there are no disputed facts in the case.

The dispute centers around a $7.8 million judgment that Williams & Connolly secured for the real estate investor clients, Robert Toussie and his brother, which forms the core of the ongoing litigation. The case is a matter of contention over the legal advice offered by the firm regarding whether to settle the judgment or pursue enforcement of the damages award.

According to Merkl’s report, Williams & Connolly failed to demonstrate that the plaintiffs cannot prove essential elements of a legal malpractice claim. The judge’s analysis opens the possibility for the case to proceed to trial, pending a decision by U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati.

  
What
Where


See also: DLA Piper Prevails as Judge Recommends Sanctions in $180 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit

The legal saga began in 2020 when the Toussies filed a lawsuit in New York court against Williams & Connolly and a small law firm, Lupkin, which is also a defendant in the case. Merkl’s recommendation also called for the dismissal of Lupkin’s bid to refute the allegations. However, no response from Lupkin’s attorney was available at the time.

Start hiring the best legal talent today – submit your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The crux of the matter revolves around whether Williams & Connolly negligently advised the Toussies about the challenges involved in collecting the judgment as opposed to considering a settlement. The complaint filed by the ex-clients alleged that the firm’s advice caused them to miss a valuable settlement opportunity.

In response, Williams & Connolly contended that they provided repeated warnings to the Toussies about the risks associated with judgment enforcement, emphasizing the possibility of recovering nothing. The firm asserted that the plaintiffs’ portrayal of events was an “entirely false narrative.”



Judge Merkl found the evidence offered by Williams & Connolly thus far to be inconclusive in proving that their advice met the standards of the legal profession, especially concerning complex questions surrounding the case.

As the legal battle continues, the outcome of this high-stakes dispute could have far-reaching implications for both the law firm and the former real estate investor clients. The magnitude of the financial claim highlights the seriousness of the allegations against Williams & Connolly and the potential consequences they may face if found liable for malpractice.

Despite the developments in the case, neither Williams & Connolly nor their representatives responded to requests for comment at the time of reporting. Similarly, the Toussies’ attorney remained silent on the matter.

The case’s progression now hinges on U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati’s decision on whether to adopt Judge Merkl’s analysis and allow the matter to proceed to trial. Depending on the trial’s outcome, Williams & Connolly may have to defend itself against the claims of negligence and address the alleged harm caused to the former real estate investor clients.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal/Legal Assistant

USA-CA-San Diego

We are currently seeking a skilled and bilingual (Spanish/English) Legal assistant/Paralegal to join...

Apply now

Immigration Attorney

USA-MN-Minneapolis

Description: Assist the law firm in representing clients in legal proceedings, drafting legal doc...

Apply now

Attorney - Assistant Attorney General

USA-IL-Chicago

The Revenue Litigation Bureau is responsible for recovering debts owed to state agencies. Those case...

Apply now

Attorney (Hybrid)

USA-KY-Pikeville

Glenn Martin Hammond Law Office is searching for a dedicated Attorney to join our our team. Two y...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Litigation Attorney

USA-SC-Charleston

Charleston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate litigation attorne...

Apply Now

​Associate Attorney

USA-WI-Green Bay

Green bay office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with some ...

Apply Now

Family Law Attorney

USA-WI-Brookfield

Glendale office of our client seeks family law attorney with experience. The candidate will represen...

Apply Now

Most Popular

O’Melveny Attracts Liberty Media with Irresistible Offer
78
Biglaw

O’Melveny Attracts Liberty Media with Irresistible Offer
Florida Supreme Court Greenlights Online Small Claims Court Pilot Program
49
Legal News

Florida Supreme Court Greenlights Online Small Claims Court Pilot Program
U.S. Justice Department Investigates Elite Colleges in Antitrust Lawsuit Over Financial Aid Practices
68
Law Students

U.S. Justice Department Investigates Elite Colleges in Antitrust Lawsuit Over Financial Aid Practices
Quinn Emanuel Discloses Limited Client Data Breach in Recent Cyber Attack
69
Breaking News

Quinn Emanuel Discloses Limited Client Data Breach in Recent Cyber Attack
Lions Gate Entertainment Enlists O’Melveny as New General Counsel to Strengthen Legal Team
62
Biglaw

Lions Gate Entertainment Enlists O’Melveny as New General Counsel to Strengthen Legal Team
FTC and DOJ Unveil New Merger Guidelines
424
Legal News

FTC and DOJ Unveil New Merger Guidelines
Law Firm Emerging from Lewis Brisbois Exodus Faces Further Departures Following Leadership Ouster
116
Legal News

Law Firm Emerging from Lewis Brisbois Exodus Faces Further Departures Following Leadership Ouster
Ongoing Partner Departures Rock New U.S. Law Firm Amidst Racist Email Controversy
109
Legal News

Ongoing Partner Departures Rock New U.S. Law Firm Amidst Racist Email Controversy
Dentons Law Firm Files $1.7 Million Lawsuit Against Former Client Steel Connect
55
Biglaw

Dentons Law Firm Files $1.7 Million Lawsuit Against Former Client Steel Connect
Holland & Knight Welcomes Two Partners from Mayer Brown
58
Biglaw

Holland & Knight Welcomes Two Partners from Mayer Brown

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top