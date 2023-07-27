Legal News

Texas Judge Orders Legal Recruiter to Pay Additional $825,000 for Client Theft After Leaving Firm
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A Texas judge has ruled that Evan Jowers, a legal recruiter, must pay approximately $825,000 in addition to the $3.6 million he was already ordered to pay for stealing clients from his former firm, MWK Recruiting. The ruling came after US District Court Judge Robert Pitman in Austin, Texas, found Jowers guilty of breaching his contract and misappropriating trade secrets.

The legal dispute arose when Jowers allegedly placed MWK clients at prominent Big Law firms shortly after departing from the recruiting firm, which has since been rebranded as Counsel Holdings. Industry giants like DLA Piper, Latham & Watkins, Linklaters, Covington & Burling, and Kirkland & Ellis were among the affected law firms.

Judge Pitman’s initial ruling in September confirmed Jowers’ wrongdoing, holding him accountable for violating his contractual obligations and unlawfully using confidential trade secrets. However, the recent order for Jowers to pay an additional $825,000 stemmed from the inclusion of pre-judgment interest, further highlighting the severity of his actions.

  
What
Where


Jowers has not taken the judgment lightly and filed a notice of appeal several months ago. Despite the setback, he expressed confidence in the appeal process. On the other hand, Counsel Holdings, formerly MWK Recruiting, has yet to comment on the recent ruling.

Let us help you advance your legal career – submit your resume to BCG Attorney Search now.

With the issuance of an amended final judgment, Judge Pitman has allocated specific amounts for each claim against Jowers. The misappropriation of trade secrets claim calls for an additional $155,000, while the breach of contract claim requires an added $671,000. This brings the revised total that Jowers must pay to almost $4.5 million, marking a substantial financial blow.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The case serves as a cautionary tale for legal recruiters and professionals within the legal industry, emphasizing the importance of upholding contractual agreements and respecting confidential information. It also underscores the significant consequences that can arise from client theft and trade secret misappropriation, even after an individual has left a firm.

As the legal proceedings continue with the pending appeal, the industry will keep a close eye on the developments and the implications this case may have on future legal recruitment practices. For now, the judgment stands as a resolute statement against unethical conduct within the legal profession and a strong stance in favor of protecting proprietary information and client relationships.



Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Structured Finance and Commercial Debt Partner (100% work from home)

USA-DC-Washington

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a commercial and corporate debt attorney with extensive exp...

Apply now

Transactional Tax Partner with Big Law Experience (100% work from home)

USA-NJ-Newark

Culhane Meadows is seeking a seasoned tax attorney with at least 8 years of practice in general...

Apply now

Associate Attorney / Trial Counsel

USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale

Boutique, fast-paced, deadline-oriented, established federal practice seeks to add an associate atto...

Apply now

Associate Attorney, Litigation

USA-KY-Louisville

Kahloon Law, PLLC is seeking a motivated and skilled Associate Attorney to join our dynamic team. As...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Litigation Attorney

USA-SC-Charleston

Charleston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate litigation attorne...

Apply Now

​Associate Attorney

USA-WI-Green Bay

Green bay office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with some ...

Apply Now

Family Law Attorney

USA-WI-Brookfield

Glendale office of our client seeks family law attorney with experience. The candidate will represen...

Apply Now

Most Popular

O’Melveny Attracts Liberty Media with Irresistible Offer
70
Biglaw

O’Melveny Attracts Liberty Media with Irresistible Offer
U.S. Justice Department Investigates Elite Colleges in Antitrust Lawsuit Over Financial Aid Practices
61
Law Students

U.S. Justice Department Investigates Elite Colleges in Antitrust Lawsuit Over Financial Aid Practices
Quinn Emanuel Discloses Limited Client Data Breach in Recent Cyber Attack
65
Breaking News

Quinn Emanuel Discloses Limited Client Data Breach in Recent Cyber Attack
Lions Gate Entertainment Enlists O’Melveny as New General Counsel to Strengthen Legal Team
62
Biglaw

Lions Gate Entertainment Enlists O’Melveny as New General Counsel to Strengthen Legal Team
FTC and DOJ Unveil New Merger Guidelines
423
Legal News

FTC and DOJ Unveil New Merger Guidelines
Law Firm Emerging from Lewis Brisbois Exodus Faces Further Departures Following Leadership Ouster
107
Legal News

Law Firm Emerging from Lewis Brisbois Exodus Faces Further Departures Following Leadership Ouster
Ongoing Partner Departures Rock New U.S. Law Firm Amidst Racist Email Controversy
106
Legal News

Ongoing Partner Departures Rock New U.S. Law Firm Amidst Racist Email Controversy
Holland & Knight Welcomes Two Partners from Mayer Brown
58
Biglaw

Holland & Knight Welcomes Two Partners from Mayer Brown
Freshfields Appoints Goodwin Partner as Head of Funds Practice
53
Biglaw

Freshfields Appoints Goodwin Partner as Head of Funds Practice
Illinois Lawyer Takes on Climate Change, Targeting Companies Allegedly Fueling the Crisis
161
Energy, Oil and Gas

Illinois Lawyer Takes on Climate Change, Targeting Companies Allegedly Fueling the Crisis

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top