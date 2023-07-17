Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen Joins Cravath, Swaine & Moore in Washington, D.C.

Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen has recently made headlines by joining the esteemed law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore in Washington, D.C. The firm announced this significant development on Monday, highlighting Rosen’s new role as counsel in Cravath’s litigation department. As counsel, Rosen will leverage his extensive experience to provide valuable guidance to clients on various critical legal matters, including government investigations, corporate compliance, antitrust issues, and more.



Jeffrey Rosen’s journey to this prominent position is marked by his notable tenure leading the Justice Department during the final days of the Trump administration. Following the departure of U.S. Attorney General William Barr in December 2020, Rosen assumed the role of acting attorney general. Notably, he maintained this position during the infamous January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, perpetrated by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.



During the subsequent House panel investigation into the attack, Rosen testified about the Justice Department’s resistance to Trump’s attempts to exploit the department for his own agenda. Rosen and other high-ranking officials staunchly resisted the former president’s efforts to promote baseless claims of voter fraud and overturn the 2020 election results, which saw Democrat Joe Biden emerge as the victor.



Prior to his time at the Justice Department, Jeffrey Rosen held several other significant roles in government. He served as the confirmed deputy attorney general before assuming the top post, bringing valuable insights and expertise to his leadership position. Earlier in the Trump administration, Rosen held the position of deputy secretary at the Department of Transportation. He also served as general counsel in the White House Office of Management and Budget during the George W. Bush administration, highlighting his extensive legal and governmental experience.

Following his departure from the Justice Department, Rosen took a hiatus from law firms and assumed the role of non-resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank, in 2021. However, his decision to join Cravath, Swaine & Moore marks his return to the legal field, where he will contribute his exceptional skills and insights to the firm’s clients.



Cravath’s recent expansion into Washington, D.C., with the opening of a new office last year, further emphasizes the firm’s commitment to growth and its desire to establish a solid presence in the nation’s capital. This move, only the second office outside of New York for the 200-year-old Wall Street firm, was accompanied by the recruitment of three former top government regulatory officials to spearhead the office’s operationsâ€”an unconventional step for a firm known for its internal promotions.



Moreover, Cravath bolstered its Washington, D.C. office with the addition of former U.S. Federal Trade Commission commissioner Noah Phillips, who now co-chairs the firm’s antitrust practice. This strategic recruitment reflects the firm’s focus on enhancing its capabilities in critical areas of law.



In response to his joining Cravath, Jeffrey Rosen expressed his admiration for the firm, citing its involvement in some of the most intricate and impactful corporate, investigative, and litigation work taking place today. Rosen’s expertise and experience will undoubtedly contribute to the firm’s ongoing success and further solidify its position as a leading legal force in the industry.



As Jeffrey Rosen embarks on this new chapter of his career at Cravath, Swaine & Moore, the legal community eagerly awaits his contributions in advising clients on complex legal matters, navigating government investigations, ensuring corporate compliance, and addressing antitrust concerns. With his rich government background and commitment to upholding the rule of law, Rosen’s addition to the firm is set to be a valuable asset in providing exceptional legal counsel to clients seeking top-tier representation in Washington, D.C. and beyond.



