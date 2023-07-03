Celebrity News

50 Cent’s $32 Million Case Against Former Lawyers Ends in Unsuccessful Appeal
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

U.S. District Judge Vanessa Bryant has dismissed rapper 50 Cent’s $32 million lawsuit against his former law firm, Reed Smith, and its former partner, Peter Raymond. The lawsuit, which alleged legal malpractice, had been filed by the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson after a trial resulted in a $7 million judgment against him.

Jackson contended that Reed Smith had pursued an “uninformed” legal strategy leading up to the trial and raised concerns about a conflict of interest due to another lawyer representing both Jackson and rapper Rick Ross, a potential witness in the case. However, Judge Bryant ruled that Jackson failed to provide sufficient evidence to establish how the alleged conflict of interest impacted the trial or his lawyers’ strategy.

The legal dispute arose when a woman sued Jackson for posting her sex tape online in a feud with Ross. Reed Smith initially represented Jackson but was dropped as his counsel in March 2015. Shortly after, Jackson lost the trial and was ordered to pay $7 million in damages.

  
What
Where


During the subsequent bankruptcy proceedings, Reed Smith filed a claim seeking over $609,000 in unpaid attorney fees from Jackson. In response, Jackson filed legal malpractice claims against the firm, seeking $7 million in actual damages and $25 million in punitive damages. However, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Ann Nevins dismissed Jackson’s claims in separate decisions in March 2019 and June 2021.

Don’t settle for less – sign up for LawCrossing and find your dream legal job.

The recent ruling by Judge Bryant upholds the dismissal of Jackson’s claims, affirming that the bankruptcy court was correct in throwing out the $32 million lawsuit. The judge emphasized that Jackson had not adequately demonstrated how the alleged conflict of interest affected the trial or resulted in his loss.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Currently, neither Jackson’s lawyers nor Reed Smith and its former partner, Peter Raymond, have issued immediate comments regarding the ruling. Raymond, who is currently a partner at Wachtel Missry, has not responded to inquiries either.

It is worth noting that following the 2015 trial verdict, Jackson filed for bankruptcy in Connecticut just three days later. The bankruptcy proceedings provided a platform for Reed Smith to file a claim for the allegedly unpaid attorney fees.



Rapper 50 Cent’s $32 million lawsuit against his former law firm, Reed Smith, and its former partner has been dismissed by a federal judge. The ruling affirms the bankruptcy court’s decision and highlights the necessity of providing sufficient evidence to establish claims of legal malpractice and conflicts of interest. The legal battle and subsequent bankruptcy proceedings have been closely watched, shedding light on the complexities and challenges faced by high-profile individuals in the legal realm.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal Technician Assistant (Posting #271-23)

USA-NJ-Rio Grande

The NJ Department of Children and Families has an immediate need for a qualified individual to fill ...

Apply now

Attorney/Litigation - Reno, NV

USA-NV-Reno

The Reno, NV office of Blanchard, Krasner & French seeks associate attorney with a minimum of 5+ yea...

Apply now

Business Manager for Top Law Schools- Remote Position

USA-UT-Ephraim

We are looking for a dynamic, committed, hard-working recent law school graduate who wants to gain b...

Apply now

Business Manager for Top Law Schools - Remote Position

USA-NV-Las Vegas

We are looking for a dynamic, committed, hard-working recent law graduate who wants to gain broad-ba...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Probate Litigation Attorney

USA-TX-Houston

Houston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a probate litigation attorney with...

Apply Now

Criminal Defense Attorney

USA-ND-Minot

Minot office of our client seeks a criminal defense attorney with 1 year of relevant experience.

Apply Now

Experienced Associate Attorney

USA-SD-Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an experienced associate attor...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Legal Professional Sentenced for Concealing Bankruptcy Assets in Trust Account
22
Legal Ethics

Legal Professional Sentenced for Concealing Bankruptcy Assets in Trust Account
Rimon Expands its Team with New California Partners
25
Biglaw

Rimon Expands its Team with New California Partners
Why Corporate Attorneys Are Opting to Use ChatGPT In-House Instead of Paying Law Firms
454
Legal Technology News

Why Corporate Attorneys Are Opting to Use ChatGPT In-House Instead of Paying Law Firms
Morgan Lewis Strengthens Northern California Presence with Key Addition from Winston & Strawn
51
Legal News

Morgan Lewis Strengthens Northern California Presence with Key Addition from Winston & Strawn
Florida Temporarily Rejects New Bar Exam, Postpones Implementation
34
Law Students

Florida Temporarily Rejects New Bar Exam, Postpones Implementation
Winston Law Firm Recruits Prominent Litigation Leader from Alston & Bird in Dallas
60
Legal News

Winston Law Firm Recruits Prominent Litigation Leader from Alston & Bird in Dallas
Baker Botts Enhances San Francisco Team with Addition of Intellectual Property Litigation Expert
36
Biglaw

Baker Botts Enhances San Francisco Team with Addition of Intellectual Property Litigation Expert
Lawsuit Filed Against Paul Weiss Over Controversial $258 Million NYC Building Sale
52
Biglaw

Lawsuit Filed Against Paul Weiss Over Controversial $258 Million NYC Building Sale
SCOTUS Ruling Overturns ‘True Threats’ Conviction
46
Legal News

SCOTUS Ruling Overturns ‘True Threats’ Conviction
O’Melveny Seeks $139 Million in Legal Fees Following American Airlines Antitrust Victory
28
Breaking News

O’Melveny Seeks $139 Million in Legal Fees Following American Airlines Antitrust Victory

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top