50 Cent’s $32 Million Case Against Former Lawyers Ends in Unsuccessful Appeal

U.S. District Judge Vanessa Bryant has dismissed rapper 50 Cent’s $32 million lawsuit against his former law firm, Reed Smith, and its former partner, Peter Raymond. The lawsuit, which alleged legal malpractice, had been filed by the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson after a trial resulted in a $7 million judgment against him.



Jackson contended that Reed Smith had pursued an “uninformed” legal strategy leading up to the trial and raised concerns about a conflict of interest due to another lawyer representing both Jackson and rapper Rick Ross, a potential witness in the case. However, Judge Bryant ruled that Jackson failed to provide sufficient evidence to establish how the alleged conflict of interest impacted the trial or his lawyers’ strategy.



The legal dispute arose when a woman sued Jackson for posting her sex tape online in a feud with Ross. Reed Smith initially represented Jackson but was dropped as his counsel in March 2015. Shortly after, Jackson lost the trial and was ordered to pay $7 million in damages.



During the subsequent bankruptcy proceedings, Reed Smith filed a claim seeking over $609,000 in unpaid attorney fees from Jackson. In response, Jackson filed legal malpractice claims against the firm, seeking $7 million in actual damages and $25 million in punitive damages. However, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Ann Nevins dismissed Jackson’s claims in separate decisions in March 2019 and June 2021.

The recent ruling by Judge Bryant upholds the dismissal of Jackson’s claims, affirming that the bankruptcy court was correct in throwing out the $32 million lawsuit. The judge emphasized that Jackson had not adequately demonstrated how the alleged conflict of interest affected the trial or resulted in his loss.



Currently, neither Jackson’s lawyers nor Reed Smith and its former partner, Peter Raymond, have issued immediate comments regarding the ruling. Raymond, who is currently a partner at Wachtel Missry, has not responded to inquiries either.



It is worth noting that following the 2015 trial verdict, Jackson filed for bankruptcy in Connecticut just three days later. The bankruptcy proceedings provided a platform for Reed Smith to file a claim for the allegedly unpaid attorney fees.



Rapper 50 Cent’s $32 million lawsuit against his former law firm, Reed Smith, and its former partner has been dismissed by a federal judge. The ruling affirms the bankruptcy court’s decision and highlights the necessity of providing sufficient evidence to establish claims of legal malpractice and conflicts of interest. The legal battle and subsequent bankruptcy proceedings have been closely watched, shedding light on the complexities and challenges faced by high-profile individuals in the legal realm.



