Breaking News

Supreme Court Strikes Down Biden’s Student Loan Relief Plan: What It Means for Borrowers
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a major setback for President Joe Biden, the US Supreme Court has thrown out his plan to alleviate the burden of student debt on more than 40 million individuals. The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines, favoring six Republican-led states that sued to challenge the program. This initiative considered one of Biden’s key proposals, was deemed to exceed the president’s power by the justices.

The student debt relief plan, estimated to cost $400 billion over a span of 30 years, aimed to significantly reduce the financial burden on borrowers. However, Chief Justice John Roberts, writing on behalf of the court, stated that the administration was overstepping its boundaries and “seizing the power of the legislature” by attempting to cancel such a substantial amount of student debt.

This ruling not only strips Biden of a notable accomplishment but also puts pressure on him to explore alternative methods of debt cancellation. The president may face renewed calls from lawmakers and advocates for loan relief to seek different legal justifications. As the resumption of student loan payments looms in late August, millions of individuals could find themselves falling behind on their debt obligations.

  
What
Where


See also: Biden’s Student Loan Relief Plan in Chaos: Experts Suggest Untested Plan B

Despite the setback, proponents of the relief plan, such as US Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, remain hopeful. Warren emphasized that the fight is not over and urged Biden to utilize other tools at his disposal to address the issue of student debt.

Ready to find your next big challenge in the legal field? Look no further than BCG Attorney Search.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The dissenting opinion came from the three liberal justices who argued that the states lacked the legal standing to challenge the loan relief plan. They contended that Congress had authorized the forgiveness program and, therefore the court’s involvement was unnecessary. Justice Elena Kagan, writing for the dissenters, expressed concern that the court was exceeding its proper role in governing the nation.

This ruling reflects a trend of the conservative-dominated Supreme Court challenging Biden’s agenda on multiple fronts. The court previously prevented Biden from blocking evictions during the pandemic and mandating Covid vaccines or regular tests for workers. Additionally, the justices have curtailed the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to address climate change and protect wetlands.



Under Biden’s proposal, certain borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year ($250,000 for households) would have been eligible for the forgiveness of up to $20,000 in federal loans. However, critics, including Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, argued that the plan unfairly penalized those who had already paid off their loans, saved for college, or pursued different career paths.

The Biden administration had maintained that the student loan program was authorized under the 2003 Heroes Act, which grants the education secretary special powers in response to national emergencies. The act permits the secretary to “waive or modify” provisions to ensure that debtors are not financially worse off due to such emergencies. Chief Justice Roberts dismissed this argument, stating that the law did not provide the education secretary with the authority to overhaul the statute.

Roberts invoked the “major questions doctrine,” a legal concept employed by the current court to limit the power of federal agencies and departments. The doctrine requires clear congressional authorization before executive actions with significant political and economic ramifications can be undertaken.

The six statesâ€”Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, and South Carolinaâ€”along with two borrowers challenged the program in separate cases. The court determined that the borrowers lacked standing, but the states were granted standing due to the impact on the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority (MOHELA). MOHELA, a nonprofit entity created by the state, is required by law to contribute to a fund for public college projects. Roberts argued that the plan would harm MOHELA’s revenue, directly affecting its ability to support Missouri college students and consequently causing injury to the state itself.

However, Justice Kagan criticized this reasoning, asserting that the states had no personal stake in the loan forgiveness program. She characterized them as ideological plaintiffs who simply disagreed with the plan without suffering any direct harm as a result of the education secretary’s decision.

The Supreme Court’s decision has significant implications for Biden’s student loan relief efforts. As the president explores alternative avenues to address the issue, the fate of millions of borrowers and the future of student loan policies hang in the balance.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Patent Partner for software, electrical, and electro-mechanical arts (100% Work From Home)

USA-IL-Chicago

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a registered patent attorney with  experience in the softwa...

Apply now

Structured Finance and Commercial Debt Partner (100% work from home)

USA-DE-Dover

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a commercial and corporate debt attorney with extensive exp...

Apply now

Real Estate Partner (100% Work From Home)

USA-TX-Houston

Culhane Meadows PLLC, one of the largest non-traditional distributed law firms in the country, ...

Apply now

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-PA-Reading

Pay $20 - $30 an hour Job Type Full-time Shift and Schedule Monday to Friday Mid-S...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Business and Employment Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cincinnati

Cincinnati office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a business and employment litig...

Apply Now

Corporate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate attorney with 5+ yea...

Apply Now

Attorney Needed For Washington Office

USA-DC-Washington

Washington, D.C. office of our client seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of complex litigation and/or ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Morgan Lewis Strengthens Northern California Presence with Key Addition from Winston & Strawn
35
Legal News

Morgan Lewis Strengthens Northern California Presence with Key Addition from Winston & Strawn
Winston Law Firm Recruits Prominent Litigation Leader from Alston & Bird in Dallas
60
Legal News

Winston Law Firm Recruits Prominent Litigation Leader from Alston & Bird in Dallas
Lawsuit Filed Against Paul Weiss Over Controversial $258 Million NYC Building Sale
47
Biglaw

Lawsuit Filed Against Paul Weiss Over Controversial $258 Million NYC Building Sale
SCOTUS Ruling Overturns ‘True Threats’ Conviction
40
Legal News

SCOTUS Ruling Overturns ‘True Threats’ Conviction
Husch Blackwell Expands with New Minneapolis Office, Welcoming Energy Partner
40
Biglaw

Husch Blackwell Expands with New Minneapolis Office, Welcoming Energy Partner
Teleperformance Appoints Former Paul Hastings Partner as Head of Legal Affairs
51
Biglaw

Teleperformance Appoints Former Paul Hastings Partner as Head of Legal Affairs
Supreme Court Upholds Law Prohibiting ‘Encouraging or Inducing’ Illegal Immigration
34
Legal News

Supreme Court Upholds Law Prohibiting ‘Encouraging or Inducing’ Illegal Immigration
Former Judge Posner to Face Partial Claims in Wage Case, Court Rules
45
Lawyers

Former Judge Posner to Face Partial Claims in Wage Case, Court Rules
Bryan Cave Cyberattack Exposes Client Mondelez’s Data in Security Breach
114
Biglaw

Bryan Cave Cyberattack Exposes Client Mondelez’s Data in Security Breach
Lewis Brisbois Undergoes Leadership Transition During Turbulent Period
148
Biglaw

Lewis Brisbois Undergoes Leadership Transition During Turbulent Period

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top