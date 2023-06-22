Home

Former Texas Law Dean Secures Tenure in Resolution of Bias Lawsuit Against University
Former Texas Southern University law school dean, Joan Bullock, has settled her gender bias lawsuit against the university’s board of regents. The settlement includes the reinstatement of her tenure, which was revoked after her ouster last year. A federal judge in Houston dismissed the lawsuit following the agreement.

Joan Bullock served as the dean of Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law from 2019 to 2022. She claimed that she was unfairly removed from her position as dean and stripped of her tenured faculty position. Bullock argued that male deans in the past were allowed to remain on the faculty after their deanships ended, highlighting a gender disparity in treatment.

The university initially contended that Bullock was never granted tenure, but the settlement now confirms her tenure. In a recent public meeting agenda, the board of regents granted tenure to Bullock along with three other faculty members. Bullock’s attorney, Todd Slobin, confirmed the tenure agreement and stated that she will soon be rejoining the law school faculty. However, a Texas Southern spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

  
Bullock’s lawsuit emphasized her efforts in bringing stability to the law school, which had previously faced challenges in meeting American Bar Association (ABA) accreditation standards. The school had been found to be out of compliance with various standards, including those related to maintaining “sound admissions policies.” Additionally, the law school had been involved in an admissions scandal that involved allegations of bribery. As a result, a former admissions dean faced theft charges.

In response, the university presented its case, alleging that Bullock’s tenure as dean was accompanied by declining pass rates on the Texas bar exam, student dissatisfaction with her leadership, and a vote of no confidence from the faculty. These factors were cited as reasons for her removal from the position.

The settlement brings a resolution to the legal dispute and reinstates Bullock’s tenure, acknowledging her contributions and expertise as a faculty member. It also sheds light on the broader issue of gender bias and equal treatment in academic institutions. The settlement agreement serves as a significant step toward rectifying the alleged discrimination faced by Bullock.

With Bullock’s tenure secured, she will have the opportunity to continue making valuable contributions to the law school’s faculty. Her reinstatement may also help in fostering an inclusive and equitable environment at the university, promoting fairness and gender equality.



As the lawsuit concludes, it serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing issues of bias and discrimination within educational institutions. It highlights the need for transparency, accountability, and fair treatment of faculty members, regardless of their gender or other protected characteristics.

The resolution of Joan Bullock’s lawsuit against Texas Southern University brings closure to a contentious legal battle. By granting her tenure, the university acknowledges her qualifications and reinstates her as a respected member of the faculty. The outcome of this case has implications not only for Bullock but also for the broader conversation surrounding gender bias and equal treatment in academic settings.

