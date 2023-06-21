Lawyers

Massachusetts High Court Rules that a Lawyer’s Racist Behavior Can Hinder their Obligation to Clients
Download PDF
By
Posted on

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court recently held that a lawyer’s bigotry can create an inherent conflict of interest that impedes their duty to zealously represent their clients’ interests. This decision, considered the first of its kind, highlights the court’s recognition that racism and discrimination can undermine a lawyer’s obligations.

The unanimous decision, issued on June 15, involved the case of Anthony Dew, a Black Muslim man who had been convicted on drug and sex trafficking charges. Dew’s court-appointed public defender, attorney Richard M. Doyle, had exhibited extreme prejudices in various social media posts, including violent anti-Black racism and anti-Muslim sentiments, according to the court’s ruling.

The court revealed that Doyle had chastised Dew for wearing a kufi prayer cap during their initial meeting in 2016, and upon seeing it again during a subsequent meeting, Doyle left without speaking. During their final meeting, Doyle instructed Dew not to wear the prayer cap in court and encouraged him to accept a longer sentence than a previous attorney had sought. Unfortunately, Doyle passed away in 2021.

  
Upon reviewing the case, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court unanimously reversed Dew’s convictions, acknowledging the impact of Doyle’s bigotry on the defendant’s right to effective assistance of counsel. The court stated that “the conflict of interest inherent in counsel’s bigotry against persons of the defendant’s faith and race, which manifested during counsel’s representation of the defendant, deprived the defendant of his right to effective assistance of counsel.”

Prominent legal and civil rights organizations, including the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the Innocence Project, and the Hispanic National Bar Association, had submitted briefs urging the court to establish firm protections for defendants against discriminatory lawyers.

The Massachusetts Committee for Public Counsel Services, the state’s public defender agency, emphasized its zero-tolerance policy towards racist and hateful rhetoric from attorneys. Following an investigation in 2017, the committee concluded that Doyle’s extreme bigotry and personal beliefs rendered him incapable of fairly and ethically representing non-white individuals, Muslims, immigrants, and transgender individuals.

In response to the ruling, the committee issued a public notice to Doyle’s former clients, notifying them of their potential entitlement to a new trial or reversal of a guilty plea. To date, around 70 individuals have sought counsel as a result.



The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court’s decision reinforces defendants’ rights to legal representation and bolsters public confidence in the state’s justice system. However, while the ruling addresses the impact of a lawyer’s discriminatory views and actions on client representation, it does not explicitly determine whether Doyle’s racist and Islamophobic Facebook posts alone constituted an actual conflict. This aspect may complicate appeals by Doyle’s former clients and others seeking to challenge their own lawyer’s performance based on discriminatory treatment.

Justice Elspeth Cypher, in a concurring opinion, asserted that Doyle’s behavior toward Dew was not necessary to establish the presence of an actual conflict, given the severity and frequency of Doyle’s offensive posts. Cypher’s perspective provides a sensible path for other states to follow when addressing similar cases.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court’s landmark ruling serves as a crucial step in recognizing and addressing the challenges posed by biased lawyers. By acknowledging that prejudice can undermine a lawyer’s duty to their clients, the court establishes an important precedent that promotes fairness, equality, and justice within the legal system.

