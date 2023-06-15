Senate Approves ACLU Lawyer for New York Federal Court

In a notable victory for voting rights, a prominent lawyer from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Dale Ho, successfully secured confirmation as a judge on the Manhattan federal district court despite fierce opposition from Republicans. Ho, the director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project, obtained Senate confirmation in a close 50-49 vote, with only Democrat Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia dissenting due to concerns over prior statements made by Ho.



Republicans vehemently opposed Ho’s nomination, citing his past social media posts critical of GOP senators and conservative policies. They argued that these posts raised doubts about his suitability to serve as a federal judge. During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in 2021, Ho acknowledged his use of “overheated rhetoric” on social media and issued an apology. One of the criticized tweets had targeted Senator Mike Lee of Utah, who had argued that protecting personal liberty took precedence over ensuring democracy.



While defending his previous advocacy work, Ho emphasized his commitment to fulfilling his judicial duties with fairness, neutrality, and impartiality. Progressives hailed Ho as a civil rights champion. His tenure at the ACLU saw him challenging voting restrictions supported by Republicans and presenting arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that successfully blocked the Trump administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. Census.



As President Biden’s fifth confirmed judicial nominee for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Ho will become the second active Asian American judge on the court. The Biden administration has been actively working towards enhancing racial and ethnic diversity within the U.S. judiciary, striving to appoint judges from various professional backgrounds such as public defenders and civil rights lawyers.

Brian Fallon, executive director of the progressive organization Demand Justice, commended the Biden administration for prioritizing lawyers who have dedicated their careers to civil rights organizations. In the past, such individuals were frequently overlooked regarding judicial appointments. Fallon noted the positive shift in this regard under the current administration, stating, “Not so anymore.”



Ho’s confirmation as a federal judge is a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to protect and advance voting rights. His experience and dedication to combating discriminatory practices in elections are expected to contribute to the equitable administration of justice. With progressive groups’ support and the ACLU’s backing, Ho’s appointment represents a step forward in promoting fairness and inclusivity within the U.S. legal system.



