Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day – Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day

*in court*

Lawyer: Did u kill him?

Me: No.

What

Where

Lawyer: You know what the punishment is for committing perjury?

Me: *lips on the mic* Much less than murder.

