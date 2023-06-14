Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Under Investigation for Alleged Malpractice and Criminal Misconduct

Prominent law firm Fox Rothschild LLP is facing a significant legal challenge as serious allegations of malpractice and criminal activity have been brought against two of its employees. Mr. Raymond Wealth has filed a lawsuit accusing attorney Alka Bahal and office administrator Kristen Amabile of engaging in unethical and illegal practices, including unauthorized practice of law, theft, and identity theft.



According to the lawsuit, Amabile allegedly misrepresented herself as an attorney responsible for Mr. Wealth’s immigration visa renewal process. Mr. Wealth and others involved in the process had no reason to doubt Amabile’s credentials, as they had no contact with Bahal or any other licensed attorney from Fox Rothschild. The lawsuit also claims that Bahal regularly delegates her responsibilities as an attorney to unlicensed office staff and fraudulently bills clients for never rendered services.



The allegations against Amabile go beyond unauthorized practice of law and include theft and identity theft. While ICE detained Mr. Wealth, Amabile allegedly broke into his apartment, stealing over $11,000 in cash and three laptop computers. She is also accused of using his social security number to open credit accounts, making unauthorized charges and withdrawals from his bank accounts, and hacking into his email and investment accounts. The total amount stolen by Amabile is estimated to exceed $20,000.



Bahal, who holds the position of Co-Chair of Fox Rothschild’s Corporate Immigration Practice, is implicated in aiding and abetting Amabile’s criminal activities. The lawsuit alleges that she failed to fulfill her responsibilities as counsel to Mr. Wealth, thereby jeopardizing his visa application, freedom, well-being, and financial security.

Thomas Paradise, a representative of Fox Rothschild LLP, is also implicated in the lawsuit for allegedly disregarding Mr. Wealth’s concerns regarding the malpractice and criminal activities of Bahal and Amabile. Paradise is accused of consciously choosing not to inform or warn other clients of Fox Rothschild about the theft and criminal enterprise orchestrated by Bahal and Amabile.



Mr. Wealth, represented by attorney Tyrone Blackburn, Esq. of T. A. Blackburn Law, PLLC, has taken legal action against Fox Rothschild LLP. Attorney Blackburn explained the decision to pursue litigation, stating, “Litigation was the only option because Fox Rothschild declined the opportunity to address and correct their error.” This lawsuit underscores the severity of the situation and the firm’s commitment to holding those responsible accountable for their actions.



The lawsuit seeks compensation for the damages suffered due to Fox Rothschild’s negligence and malpractice. Attorney Blackburn raised concerns about the lack of oversight within the firm, stating, “Given the gross lack of oversight, we wonder who else has been harmed.” The lawsuit also emphasizes the importance of maintaining ethical conduct within the legal profession and protecting clients from the unauthorized practice of law and fraudulent activities.



Despite the allegations and evidence presented, Fox Rothschild LLP has refused to take responsibility for the harm inflicted upon Mr. Wealth. Shockingly, the firm has continued to overbill Mr. Wealth, even though its employees allegedly stole over $20,000 from him. The case is now expected to proceed to trial, where the allegations will be further examined and evaluated in a court of law.



This lawsuit serves as a cautionary tale for law firms and highlights the need for strict oversight and ethical standards to ensure the protection of clients’ rights and interests. As the legal proceedings unfold, the outcome of this case will have far-reaching implications for both Fox Rothschild LLP and the broader legal community, underscoring the importance of maintaining trust, professionalism, and accountability in the practice of law.



