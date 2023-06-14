Legal News

Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Under Investigation for Alleged Malpractice and Criminal Misconduct
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Prominent law firm Fox Rothschild LLP is facing a significant legal challenge as serious allegations of malpractice and criminal activity have been brought against two of its employees. Mr. Raymond Wealth has filed a lawsuit accusing attorney Alka Bahal and office administrator Kristen Amabile of engaging in unethical and illegal practices, including unauthorized practice of law, theft, and identity theft.

According to the lawsuit, Amabile allegedly misrepresented herself as an attorney responsible for Mr. Wealth’s immigration visa renewal process. Mr. Wealth and others involved in the process had no reason to doubt Amabile’s credentials, as they had no contact with Bahal or any other licensed attorney from Fox Rothschild. The lawsuit also claims that Bahal regularly delegates her responsibilities as an attorney to unlicensed office staff and fraudulently bills clients for never rendered services.

The allegations against Amabile go beyond unauthorized practice of law and include theft and identity theft. While ICE detained Mr. Wealth, Amabile allegedly broke into his apartment, stealing over $11,000 in cash and three laptop computers. She is also accused of using his social security number to open credit accounts, making unauthorized charges and withdrawals from his bank accounts, and hacking into his email and investment accounts. The total amount stolen by Amabile is estimated to exceed $20,000.

  
What
Where


Bahal, who holds the position of Co-Chair of Fox Rothschild’s Corporate Immigration Practice, is implicated in aiding and abetting Amabile’s criminal activities. The lawsuit alleges that she failed to fulfill her responsibilities as counsel to Mr. Wealth, thereby jeopardizing his visa application, freedom, well-being, and financial security.

Don’t settle for a mediocre legal job. Search BCG Attorney Search for the best opportunities!

Thomas Paradise, a representative of Fox Rothschild LLP, is also implicated in the lawsuit for allegedly disregarding Mr. Wealth’s concerns regarding the malpractice and criminal activities of Bahal and Amabile. Paradise is accused of consciously choosing not to inform or warn other clients of Fox Rothschild about the theft and criminal enterprise orchestrated by Bahal and Amabile.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Mr. Wealth, represented by attorney Tyrone Blackburn, Esq. of T. A. Blackburn Law, PLLC, has taken legal action against Fox Rothschild LLP. Attorney Blackburn explained the decision to pursue litigation, stating, “Litigation was the only option because Fox Rothschild declined the opportunity to address and correct their error.” This lawsuit underscores the severity of the situation and the firm’s commitment to holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for the damages suffered due to Fox Rothschild’s negligence and malpractice. Attorney Blackburn raised concerns about the lack of oversight within the firm, stating, “Given the gross lack of oversight, we wonder who else has been harmed.” The lawsuit also emphasizes the importance of maintaining ethical conduct within the legal profession and protecting clients from the unauthorized practice of law and fraudulent activities.



Despite the allegations and evidence presented, Fox Rothschild LLP has refused to take responsibility for the harm inflicted upon Mr. Wealth. Shockingly, the firm has continued to overbill Mr. Wealth, even though its employees allegedly stole over $20,000 from him. The case is now expected to proceed to trial, where the allegations will be further examined and evaluated in a court of law.

This lawsuit serves as a cautionary tale for law firms and highlights the need for strict oversight and ethical standards to ensure the protection of clients’ rights and interests. As the legal proceedings unfold, the outcome of this case will have far-reaching implications for both Fox Rothschild LLP and the broader legal community, underscoring the importance of maintaining trust, professionalism, and accountability in the practice of law.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-GA-North Atlanta

Associate Attorney (Litigation) Baker Jenner LLLP is a growing boutique practice looking for a...

Apply now

Litigation Paralegal

USA-GA-Doraville

Turner & Bowerman, LLC is looking to add an energetic and detail-oriented paralegal to our team! We ...

Apply now

Legal Assistant Paralegal

USA-NY-New York City

We are a busy boutique law firm comprised of 3 attorneys and 3 supporting staff members practicing p...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney

USA-FL-West Palm Beach

Hickey Smith Dodd is seeking an experienced Personal Injury Trial Attorney in South Florida. Must ha...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Corporate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate attorney with 5+ yea...

Apply Now

Attorney Needed For Washington Office

USA-DC-Washington

Washington, D.C. office of our client seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of complex litigation and/or ...

Apply Now

Junior Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of our client seeks an experienced junior associate attorney. The candidate wil...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Under Investigation for Alleged Malpractice and Criminal Misconduct
30
Legal News

Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Under Investigation for Alleged Malpractice and Criminal Misconduct
BigLaw Partner Resigns Following Ex-Wife’s Public Video Release of His Disturbing Outbursts
19
Biglaw

BigLaw Partner Resigns Following Ex-Wife’s Public Video Release of His Disturbing Outbursts
Top BigLaw Firm Announces Layoffs and Postponed Start Dates for New Associates
39
Breaking News

Top BigLaw Firm Announces Layoffs and Postponed Start Dates for New Associates
Republican Official Accused of Transferring $1.3M from Non-Profit to Personal Law Firm
28
Breaking News

Republican Official Accused of Transferring $1.3M from Non-Profit to Personal Law Firm
Kentucky Law Firm Collaborates with Community Organizations to Host Name Change Clinic
26
Biglaw

Kentucky Law Firm Collaborates with Community Organizations to Host Name Change Clinic
Dobbs Abortion Case Attorney Nominated for Senate Floor as Federal Judge
19
Legal News

Dobbs Abortion Case Attorney Nominated for Senate Floor as Federal Judge
Lawyer Pleads for Leniency in ChatGPT Fake-Cases Hearing
107
Breaking News

Lawyer Pleads for Leniency in ChatGPT Fake-Cases Hearing
Renowned US Appeals Judge and Former Supreme Court Contender Joins Wilson Sonsini
27
Legal News

Renowned US Appeals Judge and Former Supreme Court Contender Joins Wilson Sonsini
Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day – Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day legal joke
17
Legal Jokes

Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day – Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day
DLA Piper Faces Lawsuit for Wrongful Termination of Pregnant Lawyer
22
Breaking News

DLA Piper Faces Lawsuit for Wrongful Termination of Pregnant Lawyer

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top