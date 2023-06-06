Home

NYC Mayor Adams Calls on Schools to Embrace ‘Freedom Fighter’ Role, Amidst Controversy at CUNY Law Graduation
By
Posted on

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has criticized City University of New York (CUNY) Law Schools, urging them to take action amidst the city’s ongoing challenge of accommodating a significant influx of asylum seekers. Adams commented in response to a reporter’s question about the city’s efforts to assist migrants who have yet to apply for asylum. He also announced a new city program to provide housing for nearly 1,000 asylum seekers at faith-based shelters.

Expressing his concerns about the labor-intensive asylum process, Adams mentioned partnering with nonprofits and reaching out to law schools to expedite the procedures. He called upon CUNY Law Schools to lend a helping hand, urging them to become “freedom fighters” and fight for freedom. However, an off-camera woman pointed out that many graduates and alumni are already actively involved in this work. Undeterred, Adams emphasized the need for pro-bono law firms to support the cause, given the extensive paperwork and tasks involved.

The Mayor’s comments come after a controversial incident at the CUNY Law graduation ceremony where he faced boos and heckling from dozens of students. The reaction stemmed from his mention of his prior service in the NYPD, where he had been an officer for 22 years before graduating from the New York City Police Academy in 1984.

  
What
Where


Adams unveiled a new shelter program in partnership with New York Disaster Interfaith Services (NYDIS) to address the ongoing crisis. This two-year initiative aims to involve up to 50 houses of worship, offering shelter to approximately 1,000 asylum seekers. Participating sites will provide daily shelter, meals, services, clothing, and other support while connecting asylum seekers with community networks.

Adams expressed his gratitude towards faith-based institutions, emphasizing their crucial role in providing assistance and fostering a sense of community among asylum seekers. The program includes plans to open five daytime centers that will offer programming and support for asylum seekers during the day while the faith-based spaces continue their regular activities.

The Mayor’s office revealed that New York City has already spent over $1.2 billion on supporting asylum seekers in the current fiscal year, with a total of more than 46,000 individuals under their care. Despite this substantial investment, the federal government has allocated less than $40 million in funding, which covers only a fraction of the costs incurred. Adams has repeatedly called on the federal government for increased support, including expedited work authorization, a nationwide decompression strategy, enhanced funding, and comprehensive immigration reform.

The new shelter program, a collaborative effort between the city and NYDIS, aims to meet the basic needs of asylum seekers while ensuring that faith-based institutions can continue their important work of providing hospitality to those in need. Adams’ vision and the allocated resources will enable congregations to fulfill their sacred obligation of offering asylum seekers food, shelter, and clothing.



Since last spring, New York City has supported more than 72,000 asylum seekers, and the projected spending by June 2024 is expected to exceed $4.3 billion. With the immense financial burden falling on the city, Mayor Adams remains committed to seeking additional support from the federal government and advocating for comprehensive measures to address the ongoing crisis and bring about meaningful immigration reform.

