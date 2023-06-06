Legal News

Probe into 95-Year-Old Appeals Court Judge’s Competency Focuses on Refusal to Cooperate
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A committee conducting an inquiry into the competency of Judge Pauline Newman, a 95-year-old U.S. appeals court judge, has shifted its focus to determine whether her refusal to cooperate constitutes misconduct. Court documents on Monday revealed the latest developments in the ongoing investigation.

Initially, the investigative committee examined whether Judge Newman had an impairment that hindered her ability to fulfill her responsibilities as a U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals member. However, Judge Newman declined to undergo a neurological examination and withheld her medical records, leading the committee to conclude that it lacked sufficient information to determine if she had a disability.

The committee, consisting of three Federal Circuit judges, subsequently decided to concentrate on investigating whether Judge Newman’s refusal to comply with their requests during the probe amounted to misconduct. As part of this process, the committee set a deadline of July 5 for Judge Newman to respond to the allegations. A closed-door hearing on the matter has also been scheduled for the following month.

  
What
Where


One of Judge Newman’s lawyers, Gregory Dolin, informed the committee that she would not consent to an examination until the court lifted the ban on her hearing new cases and transferred the investigation to another appeals court. Dolin maintained that Judge Newman was willing to assist in an investigation conducted by a “neutral referee.”

Start hiring the best legal talent today – submit your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

Judge Newman has taken legal action to block the investigation, asserting that her responsibilities were unlawfully revoked before the completion of the probe. Furthermore, her lawyer has raised objections to the selection of a doctor by the committee for the examination.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Unfortunately for Judge Newman, her attempts to persuade the Judicial Council of the Federal Circuit to reverse its decision from March, which barred her from hearing new cases, were unsuccessful. In an order released on Monday, the council stated that its concerns about Judge Newman’s ability to handle her caseload had escalated since the initial unanimous vote against assigning her new cases.

The order revealed that Judge Newman currently has seven pending cases for which she has yet to finalize opinions, three of which have remained unresolved for over 200 days. Comparatively, the order indicated that Judge Newman, an esteemed expert in intellectual property law, took an average of 199 days between October 2021 and March 2023 to complete an opinion after its assignment, while the other active judges on the court took only 58 days.



Court staff members have reportedly informed investigators that Judge Newman, who is the oldest active federal judge in the United States, has encountered difficulties in independently carrying out simple tasks and has occasionally exhibited signs of disorientation and paranoia.

As the investigation progresses, the Judicial Council of the Federal Circuit holds the authority to determine whether to impose sanctions on Judge Newman. The legal community will be closely following the developments surrounding this case as it raises significant questions regarding judicial competency and cooperation within the judicial system.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Paralegal

USA-CA-Long Beach

Immediate need for 2 certified litigation paralegals in fast paced, aggressive civil litigation law ...

Apply now

Personal Injury Attorney/Associate

USA-FL-Delray Beach

Successful Plaintiff\'s Personal Injury law firm located in downtown Delray Beach is seeking a Litig...

Apply now

Patent Litigation Attorney

USA-UT-Salt Lake City

Patent Litigation Attorney – Thorpe North & Western (TNW) is a leader in intellectual property...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Torrance

Small Torrance plaintiff personal injury/litigation law firm seeking full time associate attorney. M...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney with 3+ years of litigation experience

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with 3+ year...

Apply Now

Family Law Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Knoxville

Knoxville office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a family law associate attorney ...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-WI-Wisconsin Rapids

Wisconsin Rapids office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney wit...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
43
Legal News

US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity
45
Biglaw

Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity
11th Circuit Vacates Sanctions on Dechert Partners and Calls for New Hearing
55
Breaking News

11th Circuit Vacates Sanctions on Dechert Partners and Calls for New Hearing
Louisiana Attorney General Files Lawsuit Challenging Civil Rights Laws
46
Public Interest

Louisiana Attorney General Files Lawsuit Challenging Civil Rights Laws
Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient
137
Legal Technology News

Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient
Akin Gump Strengthens Hong Kong Office with Addition of Special Situations Partner
94
Biglaw

Akin Gump Strengthens Hong Kong Office with Addition of Special Situations Partner
Controversial CUNY Law Commencement Speech Sparks Outrage and Accusations of Insurrection
73
Law Students

Controversial CUNY Law Commencement Speech Sparks Outrage and Accusations of Insurrection
New York Judge Orders Lawyers to Justify Citation of Fake Case Citations in Briefs Following ChatGPT Research
81
Breaking News

New York Judge Orders Lawyers to Justify Citation of Fake Case Citations in Briefs Following ChatGPT Research
Effective Mentorship Program Boosts Bar Exam Success for UC Law SF Graduates
73
Law Students

Effective Mentorship Program Boosts Bar Exam Success for UC Law SF Graduates
U.S. Justice Department Investigates California Refinery for Emissions, Raises Environmental Concerns
47
Energy, Oil and Gas

U.S. Justice Department Investigates California Refinery for Emissions, Raises Environmental Concerns

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top