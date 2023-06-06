Disturbing Emails Reveal ‘Woke’ LA Firm Partners’ Offensive Language towards Women and POC

Lewis Brisbois, a prominent law firm, has been embroiled in a scandal following the release of emails containing “wildly offensive and demeaning language.” The emails were exchanged by former partners John Barber and Jeff Ranen, and were made public by Lewis Brisbois itself. According to the New York Post, the emails reveal the use of derogatory language towards women, people of color (POC), and the LGBTQ+ community.



The offensive emails came to light after an anonymous complaint was made against Barber and Ranen following their departure from Lewis Brisbois to form their new firm, Barber Ranen. As a result, Lewis Brisbois initiated an investigation in accordance with its policies. The firm’s management committee expressed shock and disappointment upon discovering “dozens of emails” containing “unacceptable, prejudiced language” aimed at colleagues, clients, attorneys from other firms, and even judges.



Among the disturbing exchanges, Barber’s response to a question about paying overtime stood out. In June 2012, when someone inquired about the need to compensate an employee who worked six hours one day and ten hours the next, Barber’s reply was shockingly inappropriate, stating, “Kill her by anal penetration.” Such reprehensible remarks raise serious concerns about the workplace culture and attitudes within the legal profession.



Barber and Ranen’s offensive language extended to derogatory slurs and racial epithets. Barber used the C-word to refer to women, repeatedly used the N-word, and employed LGBTQ+ slurs. In March 2022, when someone mentioned that a judge dislikes being called “Barbs,” Barber responded by saying the judge loves being referred to as “Babs” and “Sugar T- – s.” These remarks display a complete lack of professionalism and respect for others.

The emails also revealed Ranen’s derogatory language and offensive references. He used anti-LGBTQ+ slurs, referred to looters as “savages” during the 2020 unrest, and made discriminatory comments about various ethnic backgrounds. In addition, he made offensive remarks about a lawyer’s past service in the Israeli Defense Forces, mocking his experience. Such behavior not only perpetuates harmful stereotypes but also undermines the principles of diversity and inclusivity.



In response to the revelations, Barber and Ranen both resigned from their new firm, Barber Ranen, upon the request of its CEO, Tim Graves. Lewis Brisbois has released the incriminating emails to media outlets such as the New York Post and the ABA Journal, albeit with redactions to protect client confidentiality.



Lewis Brisbois has stated that it is conducting a broader review of Barber and Ranen’s behavior during their time at the firm. This review includes examining their correspondence and interviewing other employees who interacted with the pair. As Barber and Ranen are no longer associated with the firm, Lewis Brisbois has not taken disciplinary action against them at this time.



The scandal has garnered significant attention, with media outlets such as the Daily Beast and Original Jurisdiction providing coverage of the New York Post’s story. The incident shines a spotlight on the urgent need for accountability, cultural change, and fostering a respectful and inclusive environment within the legal profession.



As of now, Barber and Ranen have not responded to requests for comment from the ABA Journal. The repercussions of their offensive language and derogatory behavior may have lasting consequences for their professional reputations and the legal community at large.



