Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity
Seramount, formerly known as Working Mother Media, has recently announced Perkins Coie as the leading law firm for women and diversity. In its annual assessment of law firms, Seramount recognized 50 firms for their outstanding commitment to promoting inclusivity and fostering a diverse workforce. This year, Paramount introduced a new addition to the awards by unveiling a top five list of firms, in which Perkins Coie claimed the coveted first place.

The other esteemed firms included in the top five, listed in alphabetical order, are Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, Littler Mendelson, Morrison & Foerster, and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. The comprehensive list of all 50 recognized firms can be found on Seramount’s official website, along with a detailed blog post highlighting the evaluation criteria and selection process.

Seramount’s assessment methodology involved an extensive application process comprising over 300 questions. The evaluation covered a wide range of aspects, including the demographic composition of each firm’s lawyers at various levels, retention rates, flexibility policies, paid time off, parental leave, family-friendly benefits, and mentoring programs. This comprehensive approach ensured a thorough examination of each firm’s commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

  
Among the notable statistics revealed by Seramount, it was found that 42% of lawyers from the firms on the 50 best list were women, showcasing a significant increase from the previous year’s 41%. Additionally, 23% of the lawyers identified as people of color, representing a slight improvement from the previous year’s figure of 22%.

The promotion rates to equity partners were also examined in the evaluation. The results indicated that 39% of female lawyers were promoted to equity partners, marking an encouraging rise from the 37% reported in the previous year. However, the promotion rate for people of color to equity partners slightly decreased from 18% to 17% over the same period.

The commitment of the recognized law firms to supporting their employees and fostering an inclusive environment was evident through the comprehensive range of benefits and programs offered. Seramount found that an impressive 84% of the firms provided backup child care, ensuring working parents have the support they need. Additionally, 90% of the firms subsidized everyday childcare costs, recognizing the importance of affordable childcare for their employees. Formal mentoring programs were widespread, with 96% of the firms offering such initiatives to support professional growth and development. Moreover, an overwhelming majority of 92% of the firms provided anti-racism training, showcasing their dedication to promoting equality and combating discrimination.

An essential aspect of the evaluation was the examination of the parental leave policies offered by the firms. The data revealed that the average fully paid gender-neutral parental leave for associates was 17 weeks, underscoring the commitment of these firms to ensuring a supportive work-life balance for their employees.



Seramount, the organization responsible for conducting the assessment, has recently become part of EAB, a renowned professional services and research company dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion. This merger will undoubtedly contribute to the continued efforts to promote workplace diversity and foster inclusive legal industry environments.

Perkins Coie’s recognition as the top law firm for women and diversity is a testament to their unwavering commitment to creating an inclusive workplace culture. The firm’s dedication, combined with the efforts of the other recognized firms, sets an exemplary standard for the legal industry. By embracing diversity and implementing policies that support the advancement of women and underrepresented groups, these firms are shaping a more inclusive and equitable future for the legal profession.

