ETS Announces New GRE Exam with 50% Reduced Duration
Educational Testing Service (ETS) recently announced significant changes to the Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), the standardized test many graduate programs use as part of their admissions process. Starting in September, the exam will be significantly shorter, with a duration of less than two hours, approximately half its current length. The decision aims to improve the test-taker experience while maintaining the exam’s rigor and validity.

The ABA’s Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar approved the use of the GRE as an admissions exam for law schools in addition to the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) in 2021. This development expanded the options available to prospective law students and increased the flexibility in their application process.

The changes to the GRE include the following:

  
What
Where


  • The removal of the argument analysis task in the writing section.
  • A reduction in the number of questions in the quantitative and verbal reasoning sections.
  • The elimination of the unscored section.

These modifications ensure that the question types and score scales remain consistent while streamlining the test experience. Additionally, ETS aims to shorten the turnaround time for score reporting, allowing test-takers to receive their results in a timelier manner

Amit Sevak, CEO of the Educational Testing Service, emphasized the organization’s commitment to maintaining the exam’s rigor and improving the test-taker experience. This balance is at the forefront of their product innovation efforts. By implementing these changes, ETS seeks to create an assessment that accurately evaluates candidates’ abilities, making the testing process more efficient and manageable.

Regarding study plans and test preparation, Craig Harman, senior manager of content and curriculum for Kaplan’s GRE programs, advises test-takers to continue their existing strategies. He reassures them that the exam’s question types and computer-adaptive format will remain the same. Therefore, individuals preparing for the GRE can continue their efforts without significant alterations.

The announcement of a shorter GRE exam has garnered attention and sparked discussions among students, educators, and professionals in the legal field. The reduced duration is expected to alleviate some of the stress associated with standardized testing, making the GRE a more attractive option for prospective graduate students.



This update aligns with ongoing efforts in the educational community to enhance the testing experience and adapt assessments to meet the evolving needs of students. By implementing changes that reduce the time required to complete the exam, ETS acknowledges the importance of efficient and effective evaluation methods.

As the new format is introduced in September, graduate school applicants will have the opportunity to experience a streamlined GRE that provides a comprehensive assessment of their academic abilities within a shorter timeframe. The modifications aim to strike a balance between evaluating candidates effectively and respecting their time and commitment to their academic journey.

Educational Testing Service’s announcement regarding the shortened duration of the GRE reflects a commitment to improving the test-taker experience while upholding the exam’s rigor and validity. These changes, set to take effect in September, will streamline the test and offer a more efficient evaluation process for prospective graduate school applicants. With the support of educators and test prep companies like Kaplan, students can continue their preparations using existing study plans, confident that the exam’s question types and format will remain consistent. This significant development in standardized testing is expected to positively impact the graduate school admissions landscape, providing students with more accessible and manageable assessment options.

