Legal News

Potential Next Legal Challenge Arises from 4th Circuit Decision if SCOTUS Rules against Racial Preferences
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Camden, South Carolina – Lawyer Tom Mullikin is spearheading an initiative to request a renaming of the landmark case Brown v. Board of Education, which played a pivotal role in dismantling the “separate but equal” doctrine. Mullikin, collaborating with a group advocating for the change, believes that the case should be renamed Briggs v. Elliott after the case filed in May 1950 in Clarendon County, South Carolina. The proposal challenges the traditional naming convention adopted by the Supreme Court when consolidating multiple cases into a single decision.

Mullikin asserts that the Supreme Court’s decision to designate the collective cases as Brown v. Board of Education deviated from established precedents. He argues that there is insufficient evidence in the records to support the adoption of the name Brown v. Board for the case in question. Thurgood Marshall, one of the attorneys involved in the Briggs case, later went on to argue the Brown v. Board of Education case before the Supreme Court. Originally, the plaintiffs in Briggs sought equal educational opportunities, but they subsequently amended their lawsuit to advocate for desegregation.

According to documents sourced from the South Carolina archives and cited by the Post and Courier, the defendant school district was found to be spending $179 per white student while allocating a mere $43 for each Black student. This glaring disparity in resource allocation highlighted the inequities in the education system and further underscored the significance of the Briggs case.

  
What
Where


Nathaniel Briggs, son of Harry Briggs, a plaintiff in the Briggs case, is among those supporting the name change. Harry Briggs was terminated from his position as a gas station attendant after signing a petition advocating for equal resources for Black students. The school Harry Briggs’ son attended lacked essential amenities such as indoor plumbing and funding for a school bus. Driven by his life’s mission, Nathaniel Briggs is dedicated to recounting the story and championing the cause for changing the name of the case.

Whether you’re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

The effort to rename the case has garnered support from prominent figures, including Cecil Williams, a renowned civil rights photographer from South Carolina. Williams notes that the Supreme Court has never altered the name of a previously decided case. Acknowledging that some may consider the proposal unconventional or far-fetched, he remains committed to the name change, emphasizing that it represents a crucial step in rectifying the appropriation of a marginalized community’s legacy, history, and heritage.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




While the initiative faces potential skepticism and opposition, its underlying objective is to shed light on the Briggs case’s historical significance and honor its pivotal role in advancing civil rights. By requesting a renaming of the case to Briggs v. Elliott, the hope is to reclaim and acknowledge the original case’s essence, amplifying the experiences and struggles of those involved.

How the legal community and the Supreme Court will respond to this unprecedented request remains to be seen. The initiative represents an important conversation about the importance of accurate historical representation and recognition of the individuals and cases that shaped the fight against segregation and discrimination in education. The potential renaming of the case would serve as a powerful statement, reaffirming the significance of the Briggs case and its lasting impact on the pursuit of equal rights and opportunities for all.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

PARALEGAL - Medical Records

USA-MO-Springfield

Paralegal - Medical Records: Fast paced law firm specializing in Medical Malpractice seeking expe...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-CT-New London

Midsized New London, Connecticut law firm looking for an experienced, full-time estates and trust pa...

Apply now

Bankruptcy Attorney

USA-DE-Wilmington

The Rosner Law Group LLC, a bankruptcy, restructuring, commercial litigation and corporate law firm,...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Growing Ohio real estate law firm is looking for a litigation associate attorney to join our dynamic...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Akin Gump Strengthens Hong Kong Office with Addition of Special Situations Partner
77
Biglaw

Akin Gump Strengthens Hong Kong Office with Addition of Special Situations Partner
New York Judge Orders Lawyers to Justify Citation of Fake Case Citations in Briefs Following ChatGPT Research
71
Breaking News

New York Judge Orders Lawyers to Justify Citation of Fake Case Citations in Briefs Following ChatGPT Research
Effective Mentorship Program Boosts Bar Exam Success for UC Law SF Graduates
63
Law Students

Effective Mentorship Program Boosts Bar Exam Success for UC Law SF Graduates
DLA Piper Successfully Defends Against $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
219
Legal News

DLA Piper Successfully Defends Against $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy
149
Biglaw

Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy
Mintz Chief Encourages Partners to Guide Associates’ Return to the Office
62
Legal News

Mintz Chief Encourages Partners to Guide Associates’ Return to the Office
BigLaw Firms Navigate a Dynamic ‘Lateral Playpen’ for Strategic Growth
52
Biglaw

BigLaw Firms Navigate a Dynamic ‘Lateral Playpen’ for Strategic Growth
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Announces Workforce Reduction, Terminates 47 Business Services Employees
58
Breaking News

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Announces Workforce Reduction, Terminates 47 Business Services Employees
Shift in Legal Landscape: Midsize Law Firms Gain Ground, Challenging Biglaw Dominance
48
Legal News

Shift in Legal Landscape: Midsize Law Firms Gain Ground, Challenging Biglaw Dominance
Merger Vote by Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling Expected in Mid-July
51
Breaking News

Merger Vote by Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling Expected in Mid-July

Legal Career Resources

May 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP

“Extremely happy with the work environment. Leadership tries hard to work through issues and really cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the flexibility that the firm offers is very helpful especially as a female attorney with kids. Being […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top