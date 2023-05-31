Legal Ethics

Lawyer Accused of Embezzling Client Funds Disbarred in California
In a significant development, attorney regulators in California have announced that the California Supreme Court has disbarred Kelly DuFord Williams, a lawyer based in San Diego. Williams, who is currently wanted for arrest, stands accused of stealing funds from her clients. The State Bar of California, the organization responsible for regulating attorneys in the state, has alleged that Williams misappropriated over $80,000 in settlement funds that rightfully belonged to two clients of her former law firm, Slate Law Group.

Apart from the disbarment, the California Supreme Court, in an order issued on April 26, has mandated that Williams must pay more than $40,000 restitution to the affected clients, along with $5,000 in sanctions. While the order was signed in April, it only became effective on Friday, according to a spokesperson from the state bar.

Authorities suspect that Williams may have stolen from other clients as well. In March, the San Diego County District Attorney filed charges against Williams, accusing her of nine counts of felony theft and one count of forging checks. The charges stem from allegations that Williams embezzled over $400,000 from her former clients, as reported by the Daily Beast.

  
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department issued a warrant for Williams’ arrest on March 20. Williams has not been arraigned, and the case remains in an arrest warrant status, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the San Diego County District Attorney’s office.

Despite numerous requests for comment, Williams did not provide an immediate response. The state bar stated that she represented herself during the disciplinary proceedings, but her conduct during the trial and pretrial phases was characterized by avoidance and delay tactics. As a result, Williams was deemed an unreliable and non-credible witness.

This disbarment is not the first instance of misconduct associated with Williams. In December, the State Bar of California separately accused her of misappropriating a $109,000 settlement owed to four children involved in a civil lawsuit concerning mold exposure. Following the disbarment, this case was closed by the California Supreme Court.

Additionally, the state bar has made allegations against Williams regarding filing two false police reports concerning a child’s welfare. These allegations were included in the disbarment recommendation submitted to the California Supreme Court. According to bar regulators, Williams made two calls to the police in April 2021, falsely claiming that a child in distress was staying at a vacation rental where her ex-boyfriend was residing. Williams purported to be the child’s aunt and even claimed to be a deputy district attorneyâ€”a false representation of her identity.



The disbarment of Kelly DuFord Williams serves as a serious reminder of the consequences that legal professionals face when engaging in unethical behavior. The State Bar of California and law enforcement authorities will continue to investigate these allegations and pursue appropriate legal action against Williams.

The legal community, clients, and the general public look to such disciplinary actions to uphold the integrity of the legal profession and ensure trust in the system. It is crucial for attorneys to maintain the highest ethical standards and prioritize the well-being and interests of their clients.

As the case unfolds, concerned parties will closely monitor the progress of the legal proceedings against Williams. The outcome of this case will undoubtedly have lasting implications for the affected clients, the legal community, and the broader efforts to uphold professional ethics in the practice of law.

