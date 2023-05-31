Public Interest

Colorado Bill Sets Limits on ‘Reunification Treatment’ in Child Custody Cases, Emphasizes Training and Expertise
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a groundbreaking move, Colorado has passed a new law that significantly alters the landscape of child custody cases. The legislation, signed into law just last week, prevents family courts from severing a child’s contact with a protective parent to foster a relationship with a rejected parent accused of abuse or domestic violence.

Under the bill, known as House Bill 23-1178, Colorado courts are prohibited from ordering “reunification treatment” that involves cutting off contact with the protective parent. The law emphasizes that such treatment can only be mandated if credible scientific evidence supports its therapeutic value and safety. This critical provision ensures that children’s well-being remains the primary focus throughout custody proceedings.

Moreover, the new law introduces additional measures to safeguard children in these cases. Family investigators and custody evaluators are now required to undergo annual training, specifically focusing on domestic violence and child abuse. By prioritizing education and expertise, the legislation aims to enhance the court system’s ability to recognize and address situations involving these sensitive issues.

  
What
Where


The law also urges Colorado courts to consider expert testimony from professionals experienced in working with victims of domestic violence or child abuse. This provision acknowledges the invaluable insights such experts can offer when making custody determinations.

Trust BCG Attorney Search to connect you with top legal employers in your area. Search now!

Crucially, the bill mandates that courts must take into account evidence of past sexual or physical abuse perpetrated by the accused parent. By doing so, the legislation ensures that allegations of abuse are given appropriate consideration, offering added protection for vulnerable children.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Colorado’s new law, in compliance with the federal Keeping Children Safe From Family Violence Act, colloquially known as Kayden’s Law, solidifies the state’s commitment to prioritizing the welfare of children in custody cases. Furthermore, the federal law provides funding to states that enhance their child custody legislation, making Colorado the first state to enact such a law in alignment with this federal act.

This landmark legislation comes in the wake of a ProPublica investigation that shed light on court-ordered reunification camps, revealing instances of coercion and mistreatment of children. These programs, which aim to address parental alienation, have been criticized for their dubious scientific basis and potential harm to children involved. While rejected by mainstream scientific communities, parental alienation has influenced custody decisions in some cases.



Furthermore, ProPublica exposed allegations of domestic violence against certain custody evaluators in Colorado, highlighting the need for enhanced scrutiny and training in this field.

The new law, effective immediately, marks a significant milestone in child custody legislation. While it does not overturn existing court orders related to reunification programs, protective parents can now reference this law when appealing decisions that remove children from their custody.

The legislation’s namesake, Kayden’s Law, honors the memory of 7-year-old Kayden Mancuso from Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Tragically, Kayden was killed by her father during court-ordered custody time, despite her mother’s efforts to present evidence of the father’s criminal record and a protective order against him. This heart-wrenching case underscores the critical importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of children in custody proceedings.

Colorado’s progressive legislation serves as a model for other states grappling with similar challenges, emphasizing the need to prioritize children’s best interests and protect them from harm in custody cases. As the first state to pass a law aligned with Kayden’s Law, Colorado sets a precedent for comprehensive child custody reform nationwide.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant

USA-KY-Lexington

About the job Stites & Harbison PLLC, a full service Southeastern-based law firm is looking for a...

Apply now

Secretary / Paralegal

USA-NY-Rye

We are seeking a highly organized and proactive Secretary Paralegal to join our small law firm. As a...

Apply now

LEGAL ASSISTANT FOR CRIMINAL LAW FIRM

USA-FL-Jacksonville

Busy downtown Jax criminal law firm is in need of a dependable and skilled assistant. We have been p...

Apply now

Attorney - Education/Labor Law

USA-NY-Garden City

A prominent AV rated Garden City education law firm, seeks an associate with knowledge or interest i...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
DLA Piper Successfully Defends Against $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
190
Legal News

DLA Piper Successfully Defends Against $180 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy
139
Biglaw

Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy
Dentons US Chair Joins Bryan Cave Law Firm, Strengthening Legal Team
44
Legal News

Dentons US Chair Joins Bryan Cave Law Firm, Strengthening Legal Team
Mintz Chief Encourages Partners to Guide Associates’ Return to the Office
58
Legal News

Mintz Chief Encourages Partners to Guide Associates’ Return to the Office
BigLaw Firms Navigate a Dynamic ‘Lateral Playpen’ for Strategic Growth
50
Biglaw

BigLaw Firms Navigate a Dynamic ‘Lateral Playpen’ for Strategic Growth
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Announces Workforce Reduction, Terminates 47 Business Services Employees
56
Breaking News

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Announces Workforce Reduction, Terminates 47 Business Services Employees
Survey Reveals Gen Z’s Shift Away from Big Law as They Explore New Career Paths
41
Law Students

Survey Reveals Gen Z’s Shift Away from Big Law as They Explore New Career Paths
Merger Vote by Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling Expected in Mid-July
43
Breaking News

Merger Vote by Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling Expected in Mid-July
Walgreens Claims ‘Unethical Side-Switching’ by Crowell & Moring Results in $642M Arbitration Loss
47
Biglaw

Walgreens Claims ‘Unethical Side-Switching’ by Crowell & Moring Results in $642M Arbitration Loss
Thomson Reuters partners with Microsoft for generative AI push
71
Legal Technology News

Thomson Reuters partners with Microsoft for generative AI push

Legal Career Resources

May 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP

“Extremely happy with the work environment. Leadership tries hard to work through issues and really cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the flexibility that the firm offers is very helpful especially as a female attorney with kids. Being […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top