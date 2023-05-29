How a ‘Seinfeld’ Episode Sparked a New Telemarketing Law in New Jersey

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy made headlines last week as he signed a groundbreaking bill into law, introducing stricter regulations for telemarketers operating within the state. This new legislation mandates that telemarketers must provide a callback number and identify themselves, along with the organization they represent, within the first 30 seconds of a call. The inspiration behind this bill may come as a surprise – an episode of the iconic television show Seinfeld.



Reported by NorthJersey.com and NBC News, the episode in question features Jerry Seinfeld engaging in a witty battle with a persistent telemarketer. Seinfeld, known for his quick thinking and sharp humor, tells the telemarketer that he is currently occupied but offers to call back if provided with a home number. To his amusement, the telemarketer responds that it is not permitted to share personal contact information.



Seinfeld then cleverly retorts, “Oh, I guess you don’t want people calling you at home. Well, now you know how I feel.” This humorous exchange struck a chord with viewers and even lawmakers, leading to the formulation of the new telemarketing law in New Jersey.



In addition to providing a callback number and identifying themselves, telemarketers are now restricted from making calls between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. This provision aims to protect individuals from intrusive telemarketing calls during unsociable hours, preserving their privacy and promoting a more peaceful environment.

The introduction of this bill in New Jersey coincides with similar efforts across the nation to combat the nuisance of robocalls. Currently, 48 states are collectively pursuing legal action against an Arizona-based company, Avid Telecom, believed to have facilitated illegal calls in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and other state and local laws. Avid Telecom is alleged to have disregarded the National Do Not Call Registry, targeting individuals who have explicitly expressed their preference to avoid telemarketing solicitations.



By taking legal action against Avid Telecom, the states involved seek to send a strong message that the relentless and unwelcome intrusion of robocalls will not be tolerated. This unified effort demonstrates a commitment to upholding consumer protection laws and holding accountable those who enable these illegal practices.



The battle against robocalls has been a persistent one, with individuals growing increasingly frustrated by the volume and frequency of these automated solicitations. The National Do Not Call Registry, established as a means for consumers to opt out of telemarketing calls, has not been entirely effective in curbing the issue. As a result, legislative measures are being implemented to strengthen existing regulations and provide individuals with greater control over their telephone communications.



The recent developments in New Jersey and the collective legal action against Avid Telecom highlight the determination of lawmakers and government agencies to combat the menace of robocalls. These initiatives are fueled by the desire to safeguard consumer rights, enhance privacy, and restore peace of mind regarding telephone interactions.



As the battle against robocalls continues, individuals are advised to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to protect themselves. Registering with the National Do Not Call Registry is a crucial first step, although it may not entirely eliminate unwanted calls. Additionally, individuals should exercise caution when sharing personal information and be wary of calls from unfamiliar or suspicious numbers. Screening calls using caller ID and relying on voicemail can help identify legitimate calls from potential scams or telemarketing ploys.



With the implementation of the new telemarketing law in New Jersey and the ongoing legal action against Avid Telecom, there is hope that these measures will serve as a deterrent to future illegal telemarketing practices. The collective efforts of lawmakers, law enforcement agencies, and concerned citizens aim to create a safer and more respectful telecommunications landscape for all.



