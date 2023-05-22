Online Retailers Cash in on Celebrity Trials with Trendy Merchandise Collection

Online retailers have recently jumped on a captivating trend by capitalizing on celebrity trials and creating a wide range of merchandise inspired by legal mishaps. Mugs, hats, and sweatshirts are among the items being sold, attracting customers who want to commemorate these high-profile cases.



An Etsy store owner, Jessica Clary shared her fascination with former football player O.J. Simpson’s murder trial in the 1990s with the New York Times. Clary revealed that her store offers trial-related merchandise, such as mugs and T-shirts that bear the phrase “Murdaugh Family Law.” This particular reference pays homage to Alex Murdaugh, a South Carolina lawyer who received a life sentence for the murder of his wife and son.



Clary’s store also features clothing items like “Gwynnocent” and “Well, I lost half a day of skiing,” which are nods to actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s recent ski crash trial in Utah. Notably, Paltrow was ultimately found not at fault for the collision. Clary compared her store to “people with folding tables in front of the courthouse,” emphasizing the similarity between her merchandise and the memorabilia sold by those seeking to capture the essence of significant legal events.



Another entrepreneur, Chantal Strasburger, spoke to the New York Times about her merchandise inspired by Paltrow’s trial. She gained significant attention on TikTok by showcasing sweatshirts embroidered with the skiing quote and baseball hats imprinted with the phrase, “I wish you well.” Paltrow reportedly uttered this statement to her accuser after the trial concluded. Strasburger revealed that her TikTok video garnered nearly 2 million views and led to the sale of 400 products.

Strasburger explained that customers appreciate trial-related merchandise as it allows them to “capture that moment and immortalize it forever.” The New York Times also highlighted the inscription of the hashtag #FreeBritney on coffee mugs and T-shirts during the legal battle over singer Britney Spears’ conservatorship. The case ultimately concluded with the termination of Spears’ conservatorship in 2021.



In addition to these instances, various other merchandise has been created in connection to legal affairs involving notable figures. For instance, the fake heiress, Anna Sorokin, famously known as Anna Delvey, has inspired a range of products. Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the failed blood-testing startup Theranos, and Jen Shah, a star of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” who pleaded guilty for her involvement in a fraudulent telemarketing scheme, have also been subjects of merchandise creation.



The surge in popularity of celebrity trial merchandise reflects the public’s intrigue and desire to commemorate significant legal events. Online retailers have capitalized on this trend, offering various products that allow individuals to express their support or fascination with these high-profile cases. Whether it’s mugs, hats, or sweatshirts, these merchandise collections provide a unique way for people to engage with and remember the captivating narratives surrounding celebrity trials.



