ABA Leaders Unite to Enhance Lawyer Allyship and Foster Workplace Diversity
A recent gathering of leaders from the American Bar Association (ABA) served as a platform for discussing ways to enhance allyship among lawyers and promote diversity in the workplace. The webinar, titled “Fireside Chat With Past, Present, and Future ABA Presidents: Discussing How the Legal Profession and the ABA Can Be Effective Allies for Diversity,” was moderated by Judge Adrienne C. Nelson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon, who also chairs the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Council.

Judge Nelson was joined by esteemed panelists, including President Deborah Enix-Ross, President-Elect Mary Smith, and past Presidents James Silkenat, Paulette Brown, and Judy Perry Martinez. The session aimed to provide insights and strategies for lawyers to become stronger allies and create an inclusive environment within the legal profession.

During the discussion, Paulette Brown, the first woman of color to serve as president of the ABA, shared her approach to diversity. She emphasized the importance of conveying the message that inclusion does not mean exclusion. Brown highlighted the need to help others understand that not everyone has been afforded the same opportunities and resources. To facilitate this understanding, she described a powerful exercise called the “privilege walk.” Participants are asked a series of questions, and based on their responses, they take steps forward or back. This visual representation allows for reflection and meaningful dialogue.

  
The panel stressed the significance of finding allies and discussed the qualities that make allies effective. James Silkenat, previously a partner at Sullivan & Worcester in New York, emphasized that passion and commitment to the cause are crucial factors. Mary Smith, vice chair and partner at the Veng Group in Chicago, highlighted that mutual respect and collaboration are the foundation of allyship. Smith, who will become the first Native American woman to serve as president of the ABA, emphasized the importance of knowledge, learning, and active listening.

Deborah Enix-Ross shared her insights on approaching colleagues for guidance and mentorship. She preferred brief Zoom conversations over lengthy emails and encouraged young lawyers and law students to come prepared with specific questions. Enix-Ross emphasized her commitment to responding and providing support to those who reach out to her.

Judy Perry Martinez, of counsel at Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn in New Orleans, highlighted the importance of experienced lawyers connecting colleagues who can benefit from each other’s expertise. Martinez emphasized the need to pass on mentoring and allyship skills to future generations.

Judge Nelson raised an important question about avoiding performative allyship and effecting meaningful change. Mary Smith suggested looking to the ABA as an organizational ally that focuses on eliminating bias and enhancing diversity in the legal profession and justice system. Lawyers and law firms can collaborate with the ABA by assisting in drafting resolutions and supporting the association’s lobbying efforts. Paulette Brown shared her practice of asking lawyers to commit to specific actions within 30 days to advance allyship in connection with diversity, equity, and inclusion. Sharing these commitments with others helps promote accountability.



The panel also addressed the challenges lawyers face in maintaining focus on this work while taking care of themselves. Deborah Enix-Ross acknowledged the difficulty of the task and emphasized the importance of self-care. She encouraged viewers to select one actionable item they could accomplish in the next 30 days, share it with someone else, and strive to make progress in that area. This approach allows individuals to feel a sense of accomplishment and renewed determination.

The gathering of ABA leaders provided valuable insights on fostering allyship among lawyers and promoting diversity within the legal profession. The panelists emphasized the importance of inclusion, finding allies, and taking concrete actions to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion. By implementing these strategies, lawyers can work towards creating a more inclusive and supportive workplace environment.

