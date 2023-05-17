Breaking News

US Attorney in Massachusetts Faces Accusations of Election Interference and Falsehoods
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In recent events, Rachael Rollins, the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, has come under scrutiny for alleged misconduct during a local district attorney election. Reports released by the Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz and the independent U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) shed light on numerous ethics lapses and violations committed by Rollins.

Rollins, appointed by President Joe Biden as the first Black woman to serve as U.S. Attorney in Massachusetts, faced allegations of improperly using her position to meddle in the district attorney election. The reports suggest that she leaked damaging information about a political rival to newspapers, among other misconducts. These revelations have caused significant controversy and led to Rollins resigning by the end of the week.

The scathing 161-page inspector general’s report outlined various ethical breaches committed by Rollins. One instance highlighted her attendance at a Democratic fundraising event alongside U.S. first lady Jill Biden, which was deemed inappropriate for a prosecutor. Additionally, the report mentioned accusations that Rollins knowingly made false statements during her interview with Horowitz’s office.

  
What
Where


Concerns were raised regarding Rollins’ violation of the Hatch Act, a law restricting federal employees’ political activities. The OSC report characterized her actions as one of the most egregious Hatch Act violations ever investigated. The report further described Rollins’ interactions with Ricardo Arroyo, a progressive-leaning Democrat who ran in the 2022 primary election for the Suffolk County district attorney position vacated by Rollins. Investigators discovered text messages indicating that Rollins worked behind the scenes to support Arroyo’s campaign.

Ready to take your career to the next level? Check out LawCrossing’s salary surveys to see what you could be earning.

The investigations also revealed that Rollins planted negative information about her rival, Kevin Hayden, in Boston Globe articles to initiate a Justice Department investigation into Hayden’s handling of a police misconduct probe. Furthermore, Rollins leaked a sensitive Justice Department memo to the Boston Herald, stating her recusal from any investigation related to Hayden. The OSC found that these actions violated the Hatch Act, prohibiting the use of official authority or influence to interfere with an election.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




During interviews regarding the leaks, the inspector general’s report stated that Rollins lacked candor and provided false testimony under oath by initially denying her involvement as the source of the leaks. The report by Horowitz additionally cited Rollins’ violation of Justice Department policy and ethics rules, such as soliciting free Boston Celtics NBA tickets, using her personal cellphone for official business, and accepting payments and political contributions after becoming a U.S. attorney.

While Rollins’ attorney, Michael Bromwich, downplayed the allegations as minor process fouls, Rollins chose to step down rather than further litigate the issues. Bromwich clarified that Rollins had received Justice Department approval to attend the fundraising event, emphasizing that her presence was solely for a brief meet-and-greet with the First Lady, without making any financial contributions.



Rachael Rollins, confirmed as U.S. Attorney in December 2021, served as one of the 93 lead federal prosecutors across the United States. The allegations against her have stirred significant debate, raising concerns about the integrity of the justice system and the impact on future elections. As the legal proceedings unfold, the fallout from Rollins’ actions will undoubtedly have lasting implications on her career and the broader discussions surrounding ethics in public office.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-TX-Tyler

Looking for entry level associate for help in growing boutique litigation firm.  This position ...

Apply now

Entry level Attorney for Community Association Law Firm in Palm Beach Gardens, FL

USA-FL-Palm Beach Gardens

Kaye Bender Rembaum P.L. has a satellite office located in Palm Beach Gardens, FL The Firm is see...

Apply now

Biotechnology Litigation Associate

USA-DC-Washington

Description: Rothwell Figg, a premier intellectual property law firm in Washington, DC, is seekin...

Apply now

Attorney - Assistant Attorney General

USA-IL-Swansea

The Workers’ Compensation Bureau defends the State of Illinois in workers’ compensation ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Mass Tort Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mass tort attorney with 5-9 ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Unleashing the Power of Generative AI: Davis Polk’s Expertise in Employment Law Offers Insightful Guidance
103
Biglaw

Unleashing the Power of Generative AI: Davis Polk’s Expertise in Employment Law Offers Insightful Guidance
ABA Rule Change Allows Law Students to Take 50% of Classes Online
72
Law Students

ABA Rule Change Allows Law Students to Take 50% of Classes Online
Goldman Sachs’ $215M Settlement for Sex Discrimination Sparks Potential Progress in Gender Equality
70
Public Interest

Goldman Sachs’ $215M Settlement for Sex Discrimination Sparks Potential Progress in Gender Equality
Baker McKenzie Cuts Ties with Tucker Carlson Amidst Fox Discrimination Lawsuit
106
Breaking News

Baker McKenzie Cuts Ties with Tucker Carlson Amidst Fox Discrimination Lawsuit
Final Exam at T14 Law School Disrupted by Stabbing Incident
73
Law Students

Final Exam at T14 Law School Disrupted by Stabbing Incident
Paul Hastings LLP Recognized as IFLR Europe Awards 2023 Team of the Year for Loans
124
Biglaw

Paul Hastings LLP Recognized as IFLR Europe Awards 2023 Team of the Year for Loans
Proskauer Refutes Client’s Claimed $636M Loss, Denies Cut-and-Paste Error as the Cause
72
Biglaw

Proskauer Refutes Client’s Claimed $636M Loss, Denies Cut-and-Paste Error as the Cause
Championing Justice: How a Leading Law Firm Fights Pharmaceutical Patent Abuse with Remarkable Success
61
Biglaw

Championing Justice: How a Leading Law Firm Fights Pharmaceutical Patent Abuse with Remarkable Success
7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
325
Law Students

7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
126
Breaking News

Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals

Legal Career Resources

May 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP

“Extremely happy with the work environment. Leadership tries hard to work through issues and really cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the flexibility that the firm offers is very helpful especially as a female attorney with kids. Being […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top