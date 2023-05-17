Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP
“Extremely happy with the work environment. Leadership tries hard to work through issues and really cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the flexibility that the firm offers is very helpful especially as a female attorney with kids. Being able to attend school conferences and sports is two important and makes me even happier as an employee.” – Current Employee Review

DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP (DFC) is a full-service law firm with over 100 attorneys and offices in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. The firm provides legal services to a wide range of clients, including individuals, businesses, and government entities. However, DFC’s employee-friendly approach and commitment to business ethics sets it apart from other law firms.

DFC values its employees and creates a culture that supports them. The firm offers a supportive work environment where employees feel valued and respected. DFC’s employee-friendly approach is also evident in its flexibility. The firm understands that employees have personal lives outside of work and offers flexibility to help employees balance work and personal commitments.

  
DFC’s commitment to creating an employee-friendly culture has not gone unnoticed by its employees. A current employee review highlights that the firm’s leadership tries hard to work through issues and cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the firm’s flexibility is very helpful, especially for female attorneys with kids who can attend school conferences and sports events.

Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, emphasizes the importance of creating an employee-friendly culture in the legal industry. In an interview, he stated, “The most successful law firms are those that value their employees and create a culture that supports them. When employees feel valued and respected, they are more productive and committed to the success of the firm.”

DFC’s team of experts is committed to providing excellent legal services to clients while maintaining high ethical standards. The firm’s attorneys specialize in various areas of law such as litigation, corporate law, real estate, healthcare, and more. DFC’s attorneys have a wealth of experience in their respective fields and provide practical legal solutions to clients.

DFC’s expertise in healthcare law is particularly noteworthy. The firm has a dedicated healthcare practice group that provides legal services to healthcare providers such as hospitals, physicians, and long-term care facilities. DFC’s healthcare attorneys deeply understand the complex healthcare industry and provide practical legal solutions to clients.

DFC’s commitment to business ethics is evident in the firm’s core values. The firm’s core values include integrity, honesty, and professionalism. DFC’s commitment to business ethics is also evident in its pro bono work. The firm provides legal services to individuals and organizations that cannot afford them, including veterans and low-income individuals.

DFC’s commitment to business ethics also extends to its diversity and inclusion initiatives. The firm believes in creating an inclusive workplace where all employees feel valued and respected. DFC’s diversity and inclusion initiatives include:

  • Promoting gender and racial diversity.
  • Providing training on unconscious bias.
  • Creating employee resource groups.

In conclusion, DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP is a law firm that values its employees and is committed to business ethics. The firm’s employee-friendly approach and commitment to creating a

supportive work environment has led to happy and dedicated employees committed to providing clients with the best legal services. DFC’s team of experts is highly skilled and committed to maintaining high ethical standards in their work.

DFC’s commitment to business ethics and diversity and inclusion initiatives make it a standout law firm in the industry. DFC’s commitment to creating an inclusive workplace where all employees feel valued and respected has led to a diverse workforce that brings different perspectives and ideas to the table. DFC’s commitment to business ethics is evident in its core values and pro bono work.

If you are looking for a law firm that values its employees and is committed to business ethics, DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP is the place to be. With a team of experts in various areas of law, DFC is committed to providing excellent legal services to clients while maintaining high ethical standards. DFC’s employee-friendly approach, commitment to business ethics, and diversity and inclusion initiatives make it a standout law firm in the industry.

