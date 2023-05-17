Legal Technology News

Chief of ChatGPT Urges US Senate Committee to Enact Artificial Intelligence Regulations
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

CEO of OpenAI, Samuel Altman, recently testified before the US Senate Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law regarding the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) platforms such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT. During the hearing, Altman emphasized the need for the United States to develop regulations that balance AI safety with ensuring access to the technology’s numerous benefits.

The session commenced with the playback of AI-generated audio featuring Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT). Blumenthal disclosed that the audio was composed using AI voice cloning software, which utilized his previous appearances in Congress. The script for the audio was generated by ChatGPT based on its analysis of Blumenthal’s congressional record. This demonstration aimed to highlight the capabilities of AI technology while also emphasizing the potential risks and harms associated with it. Blumenthal cautioned that AI voice cloning could be exploited to create false audio, such as fabricating statements endorsing foreign leaders or compromising national security. He stressed the urgency for the United States to address this reality.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) echoed Blumenthal’s concerns, emphasizing the rapid advancement of AI technologies like ChatGPT. He noted that a hearing of this nature would not have been feasible a year ago due to the limited existence of such technology.

  
What
Where


To assist lawmakers in navigating this rapidly evolving field, a panel of academics and experts, including Samuel Altman, IBM Chief Privacy and Trust Officer Christina Montgomery, and New York University Professor Gary Marcus, provided testimony. The panel collectively emphasized the United States’ need to establish laws and regulations governing AI. They proposed the implementation of licensing and testing requirements to prevent AI technologies from promoting harmful content or misuse. Montgomery and Marcus went as far as suggesting a six-month halt on AI development to enable governments to develop a comprehensive regulatory framework.

Find the legal job that fits your lifestyle and career goals with BCG Attorney Search.

Currently, the AI industry operates primarily on voluntary adoption of rules and regulations by individual companies. Altman mentioned that OpenAI has established guidelines for the responsible use of ChatGPT. However, lawmakers expressed apprehension towards relying solely on voluntary measures, citing previous instances of social media companies, such as Meta and TikTok, failing to adopt user protections without congressional oversight. These companies’ lack of regulation led to increased scrutiny and concerns over user safety. Blumenthal stressed the need for Congress to act on AI regulation to prevent a similar “race to the bottom” scenario.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




One critical concern highlighted by the panel was AI’s capacity to manipulate and persuade individuals through disinformation. Altman and Hawley specifically emphasized the importance of preventing AI from disseminating disinformation ahead of the 2024 US presidential election. The potential for such harm had already prompted Italy to ban ChatGPT in March.

Altman acknowledged that while there may eventually be a point where the public can readily identify AI-generated audio, images, and text, similar to recognizing photoshopped images, that point has not yet been reached. At present, Altman described AI as “photoshop on steroids,” highlighting the significant impact and potential risks associated with AI-generated content.



The testimony before the US Senate Subcommittee shed light on the pressing need for AI regulation. It highlighted the potential harms posed by AI technologies, particularly in terms of disinformation and manipulation. The panel of experts emphasized the importance of developing comprehensive laws and regulations to ensure the responsible and ethical use of AI. The discussion underscored the necessity for governmental involvement in establishing a robust regulatory framework that safeguards against the risks associated with AI while harnessing its transformative potential.

Related Items:
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-TX-Tyler

Looking for entry level associate for help in growing boutique litigation firm.  This position ...

Apply now

Entry level Attorney for Community Association Law Firm in Palm Beach Gardens, FL

USA-FL-Palm Beach Gardens

Kaye Bender Rembaum P.L. has a satellite office located in Palm Beach Gardens, FL The Firm is see...

Apply now

Biotechnology Litigation Associate

USA-DC-Washington

Description: Rothwell Figg, a premier intellectual property law firm in Washington, DC, is seekin...

Apply now

Attorney - Assistant Attorney General

USA-IL-Swansea

The Workers’ Compensation Bureau defends the State of Illinois in workers’ compensation ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Mass Tort Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mass tort attorney with 5-9 ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Unleashing the Power of Generative AI: Davis Polk’s Expertise in Employment Law Offers Insightful Guidance
103
Biglaw

Unleashing the Power of Generative AI: Davis Polk’s Expertise in Employment Law Offers Insightful Guidance
ABA Rule Change Allows Law Students to Take 50% of Classes Online
72
Law Students

ABA Rule Change Allows Law Students to Take 50% of Classes Online
Goldman Sachs’ $215M Settlement for Sex Discrimination Sparks Potential Progress in Gender Equality
70
Public Interest

Goldman Sachs’ $215M Settlement for Sex Discrimination Sparks Potential Progress in Gender Equality
Baker McKenzie Cuts Ties with Tucker Carlson Amidst Fox Discrimination Lawsuit
106
Breaking News

Baker McKenzie Cuts Ties with Tucker Carlson Amidst Fox Discrimination Lawsuit
Final Exam at T14 Law School Disrupted by Stabbing Incident
73
Law Students

Final Exam at T14 Law School Disrupted by Stabbing Incident
Paul Hastings LLP Recognized as IFLR Europe Awards 2023 Team of the Year for Loans
124
Biglaw

Paul Hastings LLP Recognized as IFLR Europe Awards 2023 Team of the Year for Loans
Proskauer Refutes Client’s Claimed $636M Loss, Denies Cut-and-Paste Error as the Cause
72
Biglaw

Proskauer Refutes Client’s Claimed $636M Loss, Denies Cut-and-Paste Error as the Cause
Championing Justice: How a Leading Law Firm Fights Pharmaceutical Patent Abuse with Remarkable Success
61
Biglaw

Championing Justice: How a Leading Law Firm Fights Pharmaceutical Patent Abuse with Remarkable Success
7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
325
Law Students

7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
126
Breaking News

Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals

Legal Career Resources

May 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP

“Extremely happy with the work environment. Leadership tries hard to work through issues and really cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the flexibility that the firm offers is very helpful especially as a female attorney with kids. Being […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top