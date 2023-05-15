Public Interest

North Carolina Governor Rejects Contentious Abortion Prohibition in Veto Decision
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has vetoed a proposed law that would have imposed stringent new restrictions on abortion access in the state, including a ban on most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy. The decision was announced at a reproductive rights rally, where Cooper stated that the Republican-introduced bill would interfere with the doctor-patient relationship and could limit access to abortion, particularly for lower-income individuals and those in rural areas.

The proposed legislation included provisions to ban medication abortions after 10 weeks and require three in-person appointments for those seeking a medical abortion. It also introduced licensing requirements that opponents said could potentially lead to clinic closures. The potential impact of these restrictions was highlighted by physicians, patients, and advocates across the state throughout the week leading up to the veto.

Local advocacy groups praised Cooper’s decision, which was announced alongside representatives of the North Carolina Medical Society, the North Carolina Obstetrical and Gynecological Society, and the North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of North Carolina tweeted after the announcement, encouraging individuals to contact their representatives and assert that “abortion is healthcare” and “abortion is a right.”

  
What
Where


The decision comes amidst a growing number of states across the US that have introduced restrictions on abortion access, particularly following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. These restrictions have disproportionately affected marginalized communities and those with limited access to healthcare, leading to concerns about the erosion of reproductive rights in the country.

Don’t miss out on top talent – post your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

Cooper’s veto represents a victory for reproductive rights advocates in North Carolina, who have been actively fighting against the proposed legislation. However, the battle is far from over, and it remains to be seen how the political landscape in North Carolina will continue to evolve in relation to reproductive rights and access to healthcare more broadly.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




In the wake of Cooper’s decision, many advocates are calling for continued action and advocacy to ensure that reproductive healthcare remains accessible and protected for all individuals in North Carolina and beyond. This includes engaging with elected officials, supporting local advocacy organizations, and continuing to raise awareness about the importance of reproductive rights and access to healthcare as fundamental human rights.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Family Law Attorney

USA-TX-Harker Heights

Growing Harker Heights based boutique law firm is currently seeking an associate attorney to join ou...

Apply now

Full-Time Nurse Case Manager

USA-TX-Houston

The Law Offices of Domingo Garcia in Houston is seeking a full-time nurse case manager to assist in ...

Apply now

Environmental Attorney

India-Delhi-Delhi

They focus on environmental rights and laws and may work on projects relating to renewable energy, s...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Liberty

Attorneys advise and represent clients during civil or criminal cases. They provide professional adv...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
311
Law Students

7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
122
Breaking News

Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
Proskauer Introduces Fraud Allegation, Accusing Law Firm Executives of Trade Secrets Conspiracy
70
Biglaw

Proskauer Introduces Fraud Allegation, Accusing Law Firm Executives of Trade Secrets Conspiracy
Law Deans Advocate Compromise as LSAT Faces Elimination
155
Law Students

Law Deans Advocate Compromise as LSAT Faces Elimination
Majority of Women Lawyers in BigLaw Would NOT Recommend Legal Careers to Their Daughters
96
Lawyers

Majority of Women Lawyers in BigLaw Would NOT Recommend Legal Careers to Their Daughters
Hunton Andrews Kurth: A Century of Excellence in Legal Services
86
Biglaw

Hunton Andrews Kurth: A Century of Excellence in Legal Services
California Reinforces Its Reputation as the Toughest State to Pass the Bar Exam
137
Law Students

California Reinforces Its Reputation as the Toughest State to Pass the Bar Exam
Morgan Lewis Successfully Resolves $12 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
65
Biglaw

Morgan Lewis Successfully Resolves $12 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
Cravath Implements Layoffs, Reducing U.S. Legal Staff in London
135
Home

Cravath Implements Layoffs, Reducing U.S. Legal Staff in London
Genstar Capital Partners XI Raises Impressive $12.6 Billion with Weil’s Advisory Expertise
61
Biglaw

Genstar Capital Partners XI Raises Impressive $12.6 Billion with Weil’s Advisory Expertise

Legal Career Resources

May 12, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook

Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook: The Employee-Friendly Law Firm with Business Ethics at Its Core “A law firm that treats its employees well is more likely to have satisfied clients and achieve long-term success.” – Harrison Barnes, BCG Attorney Search […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top