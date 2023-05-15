North Carolina Governor Rejects Contentious Abortion Prohibition in Veto Decision

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has vetoed a proposed law that would have imposed stringent new restrictions on abortion access in the state, including a ban on most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy. The decision was announced at a reproductive rights rally, where Cooper stated that the Republican-introduced bill would interfere with the doctor-patient relationship and could limit access to abortion, particularly for lower-income individuals and those in rural areas.



The proposed legislation included provisions to ban medication abortions after 10 weeks and require three in-person appointments for those seeking a medical abortion. It also introduced licensing requirements that opponents said could potentially lead to clinic closures. The potential impact of these restrictions was highlighted by physicians, patients, and advocates across the state throughout the week leading up to the veto.



Local advocacy groups praised Cooper’s decision, which was announced alongside representatives of the North Carolina Medical Society, the North Carolina Obstetrical and Gynecological Society, and the North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of North Carolina tweeted after the announcement, encouraging individuals to contact their representatives and assert that “abortion is healthcare” and “abortion is a right.”



The decision comes amidst a growing number of states across the US that have introduced restrictions on abortion access, particularly following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. These restrictions have disproportionately affected marginalized communities and those with limited access to healthcare, leading to concerns about the erosion of reproductive rights in the country.

Cooper’s veto represents a victory for reproductive rights advocates in North Carolina, who have been actively fighting against the proposed legislation. However, the battle is far from over, and it remains to be seen how the political landscape in North Carolina will continue to evolve in relation to reproductive rights and access to healthcare more broadly.



In the wake of Cooper’s decision, many advocates are calling for continued action and advocacy to ensure that reproductive healthcare remains accessible and protected for all individuals in North Carolina and beyond. This includes engaging with elected officials, supporting local advocacy organizations, and continuing to raise awareness about the importance of reproductive rights and access to healthcare as fundamental human rights.



