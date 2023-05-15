Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day – Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day

Lawyer: Now that you have been acquitted, will you tell me truly — Did you steal the car?
Client: After hearing your amazing argument in court this morning. Iâ€™m beginning to think I didnâ€™t.Â
Lawyer: Now that you have been acquitted, will you tell me truly — Did you steal the car?
Client: After hearing your amazing argument in court this morning. Iâ€™m beginning to think I didnâ€™t.Â
USA-TX-Harker Heights
USA-TX-Houston
India-Delhi-Delhi
USA-TN-Liberty
Criminal Defense Associate Attorney
USA-UT-Lehi
Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...
Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney
USA-LA-New Orleans
New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...
USA-MI-Royal Oak
Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...
Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook: The Employee-Friendly Law Firm with Business Ethics at Its Core “A law firm that treats its employees well is more likely to have satisfied clients and achieve long-term success.” – Harrison Barnes, BCG Attorney Search […]read more