Genstar Capital Partners XI Raises Impressive $12.6 Billion with Weil’s Advisory Expertise

Weil is a leading global law firm known for its expertise in private equity, M&A, and other complex corporate transactions. Founded in 1931 in New York City, the firm has grown to include more than 1,100 lawyers across 20 offices worldwide. Over the years, Weil has worked with some of the world’s largest and most sophisticated clients, advising them on some of the most complex and innovative transactions in the market.

Recently, Weil advised Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, software, and other industries, on the first and final closing of Genstar Capital Partners XI (Fund XI) with approximately $12.6 billion in total commitments. The closing of Fund XI represents one of the largest private equity funds raised to date and highlights Weil’s deep expertise in advising private equity firms on complex fund formation matters.

Fund XI reached its hard cap with strong support from its existing investor base and an expanded group of limited partners, including leading global endowments and foundations, public and corporate pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, and family offices. This demonstrates Genstar’s strong reputation in the private equity market and the trust it has built with its investors.

What

Where

Search Jobs

The Weil team advising Genstar was led by Private Funds partner Andrew Chizzik. Andrew has extensive experience advising private equity firms on a range of fund formation and investment matters and has been recognized as a leading lawyer in the private equity fund formation space by various legal publications. The team also included Private Funds partner Sarah Borden, who has experience advising clients on all aspects of private investment fund formation, operation, and regulation. Counsel Brittany Burnham and associates Becki Steinberg, Ryan Federbush, Nicholas Huang, Femi Gbede, Rachel Yidana, Marissa Luchs, Flora Juma, Michael Kazamias, and Charu Singh also assisted on the matter, bringing deep expertise in private equity, fund formation, and tax matters.

Looking for the best legal opportunities in your area? Check out BCG Attorney Search!

Weil’s involvement in the closing of Fund XI is just one example of the firm’s extensive experience advising private equity firms on fund formation matters. The firm has advised on the formation of some of the largest and most complex private equity funds in the market and has developed a deep understanding of the legal and regulatory landscape surrounding these funds.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

In addition to fund formation matters, Weil has a strong reputation for advising private equity firms on M&A and other complex corporate transactions. The firm’s private equity practice is recognized as one of the most sophisticated in the market and has been involved in some of the largest and most innovative transactions in recent years.

Clients appreciate the firm’s ability to provide comprehensive legal services across a range of practice areas, including corporate, tax, regulatory, and litigation. Weil’s lawyers are known for their ability to work collaboratively with clients and other advisors, bringing a deep understanding of business and legal issues to each matter.

In conclusion, Weil’s involvement in the closing of Fund XI highlights the firm’s deep expertise in advising private equity firms on complex fund formation matters. With a long history of working with some of the world’s largest and most sophisticated clients, Weil has developed a reputation as one of the leading law firms in the market. Clients appreciate the firm’s ability to provide comprehensive legal services across a range of practice areas. The firm’s lawyers are known for working collaboratively with clients and other advisors to achieve their business objectives.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More