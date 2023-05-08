Biglaw

Ropes & Gray Represents Charlesbank Capital Partners and BOX Partners in Acquisition of The Packaging Wholesalers: A Strategic Move to Serve Customers Better
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Ropes & Gray is a global law firm with a strong reputation for its private equity, mergers and acquisitions, and intellectual property practices. With over 1,400 lawyers across 11 offices worldwide, the firm has represented some of the world’s largest corporations and investment firms.

Founded in 1865 in Boston, Massachusetts, Ropes & Gray has a long history of providing top-tier legal services to clients across a wide range of industries. Over the years, the firm has expanded its reach and capabilities, opening offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, London, Tokyo, and other major cities.

Ropes & Gray’s private equity practice is one of the firm’s core strengths. The firm advises on all aspects of private equity transactions, from fund formation and investment to leveraged buyouts and exits. In recent years, the firm has represented clients in some of the world’s largest and most complex private equity deals, including the $24.4 billion leveraged buyout of Dell Inc.

  
What
Where


In addition to its private equity practice, Ropes & Gray is also known for its mergers and acquisitions expertise. The firm has a deep bench of experienced M&A lawyers who provide counsel on both domestic and cross-border transactions. The firm’s clients include leading public and private companies, private equity firms, and investment banks.

Take the first step towards finding your dream job – submit your resume to BCG Attorney Search today.

Ropes & Gray is also recognized as a leader in the intellectual property field, with a team of more than 200 IP lawyers and patent agents who provide a full range of IP services, including patent prosecution, litigation, licensing, and counseling.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Recently, Ropes & Gray represented Charlesbank Capital Partners LLC and its portfolio company, BOX Partners, in their acquisition of The Packaging Wholesalers. The transaction, announced on April 25, 2023, brings together two of the leading nationwide packaging distributors in the industry. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Packaging Wholesalers, based in Illinois, provides a wide range of packaging, shipping, and industrial supplies to customers across the United States. BOX Partners, also based in Illinois, is a wholesaler of packaging, shipping, and industrial supplies that Charlesbank acquired in December 2021.



The Ropes & Gray team that represented Charlesbank and BOX Partners in the acquisition of The Packaging Wholesalers was led by private equity partners PJ Sullivan and Taylor Hart, and included tax partner Benjamin Rogers, real estate investments & transactions partner Peter Alpert, employment & benefits partner Kyle Higley, tax partner Scott Pinarchick, real estate partner Rich Gordet, and private equity associates Joshua Spector and Brandon Winer.

With their extensive experience in private equity, mergers and acquisitions, and deep understanding of the packaging industry, the Ropes & Gray team was well-positioned to provide Charlesbank and BOX Partners with the strategic guidance and legal support they need needed to successfully complete the acquisition of The Packaging Wholesalers.

Overall, Ropes & Gray is a highly respected law firm that has earned a reputation for its excellence in legal services. With a commitment to providing innovative and practical solutions to its clients’ legal needs, the firm is a trusted advisor to many of the world’s leading companies and investment firms.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Asheville

Full Time Associate Attorney Position Available Built on a dedication to helping others, this...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Southampton

Law Office of Gregory Javardian, LLC is looking to hire an attorney to handle real estate litigation...

Apply now

Litigation Paralegal

USA-NY-New York City

A busy, plaintiff\'s personal injury firm in midtown Manhattan is seeking a high-level paralegal wit...

Apply now

Oil & Gas Title Attorney

USA-TX-Houston

Description: Ray, Feighny & Hartle, PLLC, a Houston-based oil & gas, banking, and commercial real...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Mass Tort Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mass tort attorney with 5-9 ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Federal Trial Visual Aid Regulations Proposed by Judicial Committee
50
Legal News

Federal Trial Visual Aid Regulations Proposed by Judicial Committee
Unlocking Success in Construction and Materials Industry Acquisitions with Shearman & Sterling
52
Biglaw

Unlocking Success in Construction and Materials Industry Acquisitions with Shearman & Sterling
Holland & Knight Partners Recognized as Leaders in Nashville Post’s In Charge List
51
Biglaw

Holland & Knight Partners Recognized as Leaders in Nashville Post’s In Charge List
Greenberg Traurig: Pioneering Public Interest Law and Philanthropic Initiatives
53
Biglaw

Greenberg Traurig: Pioneering Public Interest Law and Philanthropic Initiatives
Greenberg Traurig’s Expansion in Charlotte: Welcomes Experienced Corporate Lawyer Matthew S. Davis as Of Counsel
54
Biglaw

Greenberg Traurig’s Expansion in Charlotte: Welcomes Experienced Corporate Lawyer Matthew S. Davis as Of Counsel
Unveiling the Elite Law Schools Dominating Federal Clerkship Placements – Is Your Alma Mater on the List?
64
Legal News

Unveiling the Elite Law Schools Dominating Federal Clerkship Placements – Is Your Alma Mater on the List?
Montana Law Professor Confirmed as Biden’s Newest 9th Circuit Judge by US Senate
43
Breaking News

Montana Law Professor Confirmed as Biden’s Newest 9th Circuit Judge by US Senate
Whistleblower Exposes Chief Justice Roberts’ Wife’s Lucrative Job, Generating $10M in Commissions
43
Legal News

Whistleblower Exposes Chief Justice Roberts’ Wife’s Lucrative Job, Generating $10M in Commissions
Faegre Drinker Honored as 2023 Law Firm of the Year by Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts Faegre-Drinker
47
Biglaw

Faegre Drinker Honored as 2023 Law Firm of the Year by Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts
Venable LLP Welcomes Back Entertainment Litigation Expert Michael Garfinkel as Partner in Los Angeles Office
50
Biglaw

Venable LLP Welcomes Back Entertainment Litigation Expert Michael Garfinkel as Partner in Los Angeles Office

Legal Career Resources

April 28, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Charisse Hines Law

Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm with an Employee-Friendly Approach and Commitment to Business Ethics Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm That Values Its Employees and Maintains High Ethical Standards “The most successful law firms are those that value their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top