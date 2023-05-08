Ropes & Gray Represents Charlesbank Capital Partners and BOX Partners in Acquisition of The Packaging Wholesalers: A Strategic Move to Serve Customers Better

Ropes & Gray is a global law firm with a strong reputation for its private equity, mergers and acquisitions, and intellectual property practices. With over 1,400 lawyers across 11 offices worldwide, the firm has represented some of the world’s largest corporations and investment firms.

Founded in 1865 in Boston, Massachusetts, Ropes & Gray has a long history of providing top-tier legal services to clients across a wide range of industries. Over the years, the firm has expanded its reach and capabilities, opening offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, London, Tokyo, and other major cities.

Ropes & Gray’s private equity practice is one of the firm’s core strengths. The firm advises on all aspects of private equity transactions, from fund formation and investment to leveraged buyouts and exits. In recent years, the firm has represented clients in some of the world’s largest and most complex private equity deals, including the $24.4 billion leveraged buyout of Dell Inc.

In addition to its private equity practice, Ropes & Gray is also known for its mergers and acquisitions expertise. The firm has a deep bench of experienced M&A lawyers who provide counsel on both domestic and cross-border transactions. The firm’s clients include leading public and private companies, private equity firms, and investment banks.

Ropes & Gray is also recognized as a leader in the intellectual property field, with a team of more than 200 IP lawyers and patent agents who provide a full range of IP services, including patent prosecution, litigation, licensing, and counseling.

Recently, Ropes & Gray represented Charlesbank Capital Partners LLC and its portfolio company, BOX Partners, in their acquisition of The Packaging Wholesalers. The transaction, announced on April 25, 2023, brings together two of the leading nationwide packaging distributors in the industry. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Packaging Wholesalers, based in Illinois, provides a wide range of packaging, shipping, and industrial supplies to customers across the United States. BOX Partners, also based in Illinois, is a wholesaler of packaging, shipping, and industrial supplies that Charlesbank acquired in December 2021.

The Ropes & Gray team that represented Charlesbank and BOX Partners in the acquisition of The Packaging Wholesalers was led by private equity partners PJ Sullivan and Taylor Hart, and included tax partner Benjamin Rogers, real estate investments & transactions partner Peter Alpert, employment & benefits partner Kyle Higley, tax partner Scott Pinarchick, real estate partner Rich Gordet, and private equity associates Joshua Spector and Brandon Winer.

With their extensive experience in private equity, mergers and acquisitions, and deep understanding of the packaging industry, the Ropes & Gray team was well-positioned to provide Charlesbank and BOX Partners with the strategic guidance and legal support they need needed to successfully complete the acquisition of The Packaging Wholesalers.

Overall, Ropes & Gray is a highly respected law firm that has earned a reputation for its excellence in legal services. With a commitment to providing innovative and practical solutions to its clients’ legal needs, the firm is a trusted advisor to many of the world’s leading companies and investment firms.

