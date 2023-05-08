Biglaw

Berkshire Partners Leverages Ropes & Gray’s Private Equity Expertise for a Profitable Investment in Thompson Safety
Ropes & Gray, a global law firm with offices in major financial centers, has recently advised Berkshire Partners in the closing of its investment in Thompson Safety. With a history of collaborating with management teams to grow the companies in which it invests, Berkshire Partners is a 100% employee-owned, multi-sector specialist investment firm that invests in well-positioned, growing companies across various sectors, including technology and communications, consumer, healthcare, and business services and industrials.

Ropes & Gray has a long history of representing private equity firms, investment banks, and public and private companies on complex transactions. The law firm’s involvement in Berkshire Partner’s investment in Thompson Safety is the latest example of its expertise in advising clients on deals that are key to their business growth.

Founded in 1865, Ropes & Gray has grown to become one of the largest and most respected law firms in the world, with over 1,400 lawyers in 11 offices located in major financial centers around the globe. The firm’s attorneys work closely with clients to help them navigate complex legal issues and achieve their business objectives.

  
Ropes & Gray’s Private Equity Practice Group is a global leader in advising private equity firms, their portfolio companies, and other investors on all aspects of their transactions, including leveraged buyouts, growth capital investments, and distressed investments. The team is known for its deep industry knowledge, and its attorneys regularly represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, healthcare, and energy.

The recent closing of Berkshire Partners’ investment in Thompson Safety was announced on April 25 in a press release. Thompson Safety is a full-service safety company that supplies first aid, safety supplies & PPE, AED, eyewash, fire extinguisher, and training services onsite, which helps safety and EHS professionals more efficiently manage their safety programs.

Ropes & Gray advised Berkshire Partners in the transaction, which involved the acquisition of Thompson Safety. The law firm’s team, led by private equity associate Brandon Winer and private equity partner Taylor Hart, included tax partner Pamela Glazier, executive compensation & benefits partner Kyle Higley, real estate investments & transactions partner Peter Alpert, and employment & benefits partner Megan Bisk.

While the financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, the investment in Thompson Safety is expected to strengthen Berkshire Partner’s portfolio in the business services and industrials sector. The company is poised for growth and has a strong history of providing essential safety services to customers across various industries.



In conclusion, Ropes & Gray’s recent involvement in the closing of Berkshire Partners’ investment in Thompson Safety is a testament to the firm’s expertise in advising clients on complex transactions. With a long history of representing private equity firms, investment banks, and public and private companies on complex deals, Ropes & Gray is well positioned to help its clients achieve their business objectives. If you’re looking for a law firm with a proven track record of success, Ropes & Gray is an excellent choice.

