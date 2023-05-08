Morgan Lewis Successfully Resolves $12 Million Malpractice Lawsuit

In a recent development, Justice Margaret Chan of the New York County Supreme Court has dismissed a $12 million lawsuit filed by investment company Prospect Capital Corp against prominent law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. The lawsuit alleged professional negligence on the part of Morgan Lewis regarding its legal services pertaining to a loan agreement.



The court’s decision made public on Thursday, found that Prospect Capital failed to sufficiently establish a direct link between Morgan Lewis’ actions and the claimed damages. Justice Chan noted that Prospect’s allegations did not adequately support the causal connection between Morgan Lewis’ work and the harm suffered by Prospect Capital. Furthermore, the court rejected Morgan Lewis’ argument that it could not be held liable for its role in the loan subordination agreement that formed the crux of the lawsuit.



Prospect Capital, a New York-based company traded on Nasdaq, had initiated the lawsuit against Morgan Lewis last year, citing dissatisfaction with the law firm’s handling of a $17 million loan made in 2014 to a company specializing in recovering unclaimed property. Prospect claimed that Morgan Lewis’ alleged negligence prevented the company from pursuing certain remedies for an alleged breach of the loan agreement with Venio LLC.



The lawsuit contended that Prospect was unaware of a significant modification to a key provision in the loan agreement, which allowed Silicon Valley Bank to be repaid before Prospect. However, it is important to note that Silicon Valley Bank was not named as a defendant in Prospect’s lawsuit against Morgan Lewis. In a separate legal action, Prospect had filed a lawsuit against Silicon Valley Bank in Manhattan federal court in 2021, and the two parties reached a confidential settlement.

Justice Chan deemed Prospect’s claim for damages as speculative and unascertainable, pointing out gaps in the causal link between Morgan Lewis’ actions and the harm alleged by Prospect. As a result, the court concluded that Prospect Capital had failed to sufficiently plead its case, leading to the dismissal of the lawsuit.



Representatives for Prospect Capital and its legal team have yet to respond to requests for comment following the court’s decision. Similarly, Morgan Lewis and its legal representatives from Goulston & Storrs have not provided immediate comments.



The dismissal motion put forth by Morgan Lewis’ legal team argued that Prospect Capital sought to shift its financial losses onto the law firm by alleging legal malpractice. However, the court’s decision indicates that Prospect did not meet the burden of proof required to substantiate its claims against Morgan Lewis.



This dismissal represents a significant outcome for Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, a well-established law firm with a strong reputation in the legal industry. Prospect Capital, with its extensive investment portfolio and substantial assets, will need to reassess its legal options in light of the court’s decision.



In conclusion, the New York County Supreme Court’s dismissal of Prospect Capital’s $12 million lawsuit against Morgan, Lewis & Bockius underscores the importance of establishing a clear causal connection between alleged actions and claimed damages in legal proceedings. The court’s ruling highlights the need for comprehensive and substantiated claims when pursuing professional negligence cases while also reaffirming the professional standing of Morgan Lewis as a leading law firm in the industry.



