Greenberg Traurig’s Expansion in Charlotte: Welcomes Experienced Corporate Lawyer Matthew S. Davis as Of Counsel

Greenberg Traurig, a leading global law firm, recently expanded its Corporate Practice in Charlotte with the addition of Matthew S. Davis as of counsel. With this expansion, the firm aims to provide its clients with the highest level of legal services across various industries.



Davis brings with him vast experience in advising public and privately held companies on mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions, and general corporate matters. Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, he served as a director and assistant general counsel at Barings LLC, a global investment management firm. He gained expertise coordinating among inside and outside counsel and investment team members while working with business principals on complex matters.



“Matthew understands the needs of our clients from their point of view and can offer a holistic approach to provide them with the highest level of service,” said Brian J. Bailey, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig’s Charlotte office.

What

Where

Search Jobs



Davis has broad experience in private practice and in-house, assisting private equity clients and their portfolio companies in various matters related to acquisitions, divestitures, organizational structure and governance, and commercial contracts. With his experience, Greenberg Traurig’s corporate capabilities will be further enhanced.



“I am excited to return to private practice at Greenberg Traurig and look forward to the opportunity to utilize the firm’s global reach and vast resources to grow my practice across clients and industries,” Davis said.

Take the first step towards finding your dream job – submit your resume to BCG Attorney Search today.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

“Greenberg Traurig has a reputation for providing exceptional, client-focused legal services, and that tradition is one I will be proud to continue.” Davis received his J.D. from The University of Chicago Law School and his B.A. in political science from Clemson University. He is admitted to practice in North Carolina and Illinois. Before practicing law, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps and received a Purple Heart for his service in Operation Iraqi Freedom II.



Greenberg Traurig has a rich history of providing high-quality legal services to its clients. Founded in 1967 in Miami, the firm has grown to become one of the largest law firms in the world, with more than 2650 attorneys in 45 locations across the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.



Over the years, Greenberg Traurig has established itself as a highly recommended law firm for superior client service, as recognized by the 2022 BTI report. The firm consistently ranks among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 250, reflecting its commitment to providing exceptional legal services to its clients.



Greenberg Traurig is also known for its commitment to diversity, innovation, and pro bono work. The firm is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy, as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program. Additionally, the firm is a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program.



Greenberg Traurig has established itself as a leading law firm globally through its philanthropic giving and dedication to its clients. Its commitment to providing exceptional legal services and its focus on diversity and sustainability makes it an excellent place to do business with and work.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More