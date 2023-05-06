Biglaw

Greenberg Traurig’s Expansion in Charlotte: Welcomes Experienced Corporate Lawyer Matthew S. Davis as Of Counsel
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Greenberg Traurig, a leading global law firm, recently expanded its Corporate Practice in Charlotte with the addition of Matthew S. Davis as of counsel. With this expansion, the firm aims to provide its clients with the highest level of legal services across various industries.


Davis brings with him vast experience in advising public and privately held companies on mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions, and general corporate matters. Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, he served as a director and assistant general counsel at Barings LLC, a global investment management firm. He gained expertise coordinating among inside and outside counsel and investment team members while working with business principals on complex matters.


“Matthew understands the needs of our clients from their point of view and can offer a holistic approach to provide them with the highest level of service,” said Brian J. Bailey, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig’s Charlotte office.

  
What
Where



Davis has broad experience in private practice and in-house, assisting private equity clients and their portfolio companies in various matters related to acquisitions, divestitures, organizational structure and governance, and commercial contracts. With his experience, Greenberg Traurig’s corporate capabilities will be further enhanced.

“I am excited to return to private practice at Greenberg Traurig and look forward to the opportunity to utilize the firm’s global reach and vast resources to grow my practice across clients and industries,” Davis said.

Take the first step towards finding your dream job – submit your resume to BCG Attorney Search today.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




“Greenberg Traurig has a reputation for providing exceptional, client-focused legal services, and that tradition is one I will be proud to continue.” Davis received his J.D. from The University of Chicago Law School and his B.A. in political science from Clemson University. He is admitted to practice in North Carolina and Illinois. Before practicing law, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps and received a Purple Heart for his service in Operation Iraqi Freedom II.


Greenberg Traurig has a rich history of providing high-quality legal services to its clients. Founded in 1967 in Miami, the firm has grown to become one of the largest law firms in the world, with more than 2650 attorneys in 45 locations across the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.



Over the years, Greenberg Traurig has established itself as a highly recommended law firm for superior client service, as recognized by the 2022 BTI report. The firm consistently ranks among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 250, reflecting its commitment to providing exceptional legal services to its clients.

Greenberg Traurig is also known for its commitment to diversity, innovation, and pro bono work. The firm is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy, as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program. Additionally, the firm is a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program.

Greenberg Traurig has established itself as a leading law firm globally through its philanthropic giving and dedication to its clients. Its commitment to providing exceptional legal services and its focus on diversity and sustainability makes it an excellent place to do business with and work.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Association Attorney

USA-FL-Pompano Beach

Description: Law firm in Pompano Beach with large Community Association practice seeks an Associa...

Apply now

Real Estate Attorney

USA-NJ-Newark

About the job PLEASE NOTE: AT THIS TIME, THE FIRM IS ONLY CONSIDERING APPLICANTS WITH AT LEAST 4 ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Peoria

Description: Miller, Hall & Triggs, LLC seeks an attorney with 1 or more years of experience in t...

Apply now

Administrative Assistant/Legal Secretary

USA-NY-Binghamton

Law Offices of James D. Ward is a small business in Binghamton, NY. Looking for a self motivated, pr...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Attorney

USA-CA-Encino

Encino office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of litig...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Charlotte

Charlotte office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scie...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Unlocking Success in Construction and Materials Industry Acquisitions with Shearman & Sterling
40
Biglaw

Unlocking Success in Construction and Materials Industry Acquisitions with Shearman & Sterling
Unveiling the Elite Law Schools Dominating Federal Clerkship Placements – Is Your Alma Mater on the List?
62
Legal News

Unveiling the Elite Law Schools Dominating Federal Clerkship Placements – Is Your Alma Mater on the List?
Montana Law Professor Confirmed as Biden’s Newest 9th Circuit Judge by US Senate
40
Breaking News

Montana Law Professor Confirmed as Biden’s Newest 9th Circuit Judge by US Senate
Whistleblower Exposes Chief Justice Roberts’ Wife’s Lucrative Job, Generating $10M in Commissions
38
Legal News

Whistleblower Exposes Chief Justice Roberts’ Wife’s Lucrative Job, Generating $10M in Commissions
Faegre Drinker Honored as 2023 Law Firm of the Year by Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts Faegre-Drinker
47
Biglaw

Faegre Drinker Honored as 2023 Law Firm of the Year by Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts
Venable LLP Welcomes Back Entertainment Litigation Expert Michael Garfinkel as Partner in Los Angeles Office
50
Biglaw

Venable LLP Welcomes Back Entertainment Litigation Expert Michael Garfinkel as Partner in Los Angeles Office
The Top-Ranked Law Schools That Attract High Demand from Leading U.S. Law Firms
79
Law Students

The Top-Ranked Law Schools That Attract High Demand from Leading U.S. Law Firms
Energizer and Walmart Face Lawsuit Alleging Conspiracy to Inflate Battery Prices
89
Public Interest

Energizer and Walmart Face Lawsuit Alleging Conspiracy to Inflate Battery Prices
Supreme Court Shocker: Landmark Case Unleashes Battle over Federal Government’s Authority
47
Legal News

Supreme Court Shocker: Landmark Case Unleashes Battle over Federal Government’s Authority
California Introduces ‘CARE Court’: Innovative Program for Psychosis Treatment
36
Legal News

California Introduces ‘CARE Court’: Innovative Program for Psychosis Treatment

Legal Career Resources

April 28, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Charisse Hines Law

Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm with an Employee-Friendly Approach and Commitment to Business Ethics Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm That Values Its Employees and Maintains High Ethical Standards “The most successful law firms are those that value their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top