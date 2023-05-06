Biglaw

Greenberg Traurig: Pioneering Public Interest Law and Philanthropic Initiatives
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Greenberg Traurig, a global law firm sponsoring Equal Justice Works (EJW) since 1999, has been recognized for sponsoring over 200 EJW fellows, making it the largest sponsor of EJW fellows. EJW is the largest facilitator of opportunities in public interest law, and Greenberg Traurig’s sponsorship has been instrumental in the legal landscape transformation. EJW CEO Verna Williams acknowledged the law firm’s impact in igniting the careers of scores of passionate public service leaders and fulfilling the nation’s promise of equal justice for all.

Greenberg Traurig’s Holly Skolnick Fellowship Foundation has contributed over $14.5 million to the Design-Your-Own Fellowship program, which has sponsored over 680,000 attorney hours on behalf of underrepresented populations in over 120 legal services organizations across the country.

Through these efforts, the firm has expanded its platform and ability to make an impact well beyond its own footprint. In 2023, the firm’s 12th fellowship class will sponsor its 200th and 201st fellow.

  
What
Where


Greenberg Traurig Co-President and EJW Board Member Ernest LaMont Greer says, “Philanthropy and making an impact in our communities are central components of Greenberg Traurig’s mission.” In addition to the EJW fellowship program, the firm dedicates tens of thousands of hours of pro bono time each year. The firm’s pro bono program is complemented by its EJW fellows, who partner on pro bono projects.

Take action now and submit your resume to LawCrossing for access to thousands of available jobs!

Greenberg Traurig’s $5 million commitment over five years seeks to support programs that address the causes and effects of systemic racism and seek to provide impoverished communities and individuals with economic and social rights. The 2023 fellows’ project issues range from criminal justice reform to immigration to racial justice and more.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The EJW Fellowship programs are designed to effect change in communities and throughout the country by mobilizing lawyers and advocates to work on behalf of vulnerable populations in need of free legal services, as well as through the opportunity for a fellow to work with a legal services organization to design and implement an innovative project in response to a specific or emerging need. The programs are funded by law firms, corporations, foundations, individual supporters, and government entities, with an average of 85% of participants remaining in public service positions following their fellowships.

Greenberg Traurig’s 2016 fellow, Samantha S. Greer, acknowledged the firm’s continued investment in her legal career. She mentioned the firm’s support and amplification of the voices of the population she serves. She also stated that her legal career would not be where it is today without the support of Greenberg Traurig. She is now an assistant clinical professor and director at the Robert W. Entenmann Veterans Law Clinic at the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University.



In conclusion, Greenberg Traurig’s sponsorship of the EJW fellowship program has been instrumental in providing equal justice for all. The firm’s commitment to philanthropy and making an impact in communities has been integral to its mission. The firm’s pro bono program is complemented by the EJW fellows, with whom they partner on pro bono projects. Through its Holly Skolnick Fellowship Foundation, the firm has contributed over $14.5 million to the Design-Your-Own Fellowship program. The 2023 fellowship class will sponsor the 200th and 201st fellow, making Greenberg Traurig the largest sponsor of EJW fellows.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Association Attorney

USA-FL-Pompano Beach

Description: Law firm in Pompano Beach with large Community Association practice seeks an Associa...

Apply now

Real Estate Attorney

USA-NJ-Newark

About the job PLEASE NOTE: AT THIS TIME, THE FIRM IS ONLY CONSIDERING APPLICANTS WITH AT LEAST 4 ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Peoria

Description: Miller, Hall & Triggs, LLC seeks an attorney with 1 or more years of experience in t...

Apply now

Administrative Assistant/Legal Secretary

USA-NY-Binghamton

Law Offices of James D. Ward is a small business in Binghamton, NY. Looking for a self motivated, pr...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Attorney

USA-CA-Encino

Encino office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of litig...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Charlotte

Charlotte office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scie...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Unlocking Success in Construction and Materials Industry Acquisitions with Shearman & Sterling
40
Biglaw

Unlocking Success in Construction and Materials Industry Acquisitions with Shearman & Sterling
Unveiling the Elite Law Schools Dominating Federal Clerkship Placements – Is Your Alma Mater on the List?
62
Legal News

Unveiling the Elite Law Schools Dominating Federal Clerkship Placements – Is Your Alma Mater on the List?
Montana Law Professor Confirmed as Biden’s Newest 9th Circuit Judge by US Senate
40
Breaking News

Montana Law Professor Confirmed as Biden’s Newest 9th Circuit Judge by US Senate
Whistleblower Exposes Chief Justice Roberts’ Wife’s Lucrative Job, Generating $10M in Commissions
38
Legal News

Whistleblower Exposes Chief Justice Roberts’ Wife’s Lucrative Job, Generating $10M in Commissions
Faegre Drinker Honored as 2023 Law Firm of the Year by Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts Faegre-Drinker
47
Biglaw

Faegre Drinker Honored as 2023 Law Firm of the Year by Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts
Venable LLP Welcomes Back Entertainment Litigation Expert Michael Garfinkel as Partner in Los Angeles Office
50
Biglaw

Venable LLP Welcomes Back Entertainment Litigation Expert Michael Garfinkel as Partner in Los Angeles Office
The Top-Ranked Law Schools That Attract High Demand from Leading U.S. Law Firms
79
Law Students

The Top-Ranked Law Schools That Attract High Demand from Leading U.S. Law Firms
Energizer and Walmart Face Lawsuit Alleging Conspiracy to Inflate Battery Prices
89
Public Interest

Energizer and Walmart Face Lawsuit Alleging Conspiracy to Inflate Battery Prices
Supreme Court Shocker: Landmark Case Unleashes Battle over Federal Government’s Authority
47
Legal News

Supreme Court Shocker: Landmark Case Unleashes Battle over Federal Government’s Authority
California Introduces ‘CARE Court’: Innovative Program for Psychosis Treatment
36
Legal News

California Introduces ‘CARE Court’: Innovative Program for Psychosis Treatment

Legal Career Resources

April 28, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Charisse Hines Law

Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm with an Employee-Friendly Approach and Commitment to Business Ethics Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm That Values Its Employees and Maintains High Ethical Standards “The most successful law firms are those that value their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top