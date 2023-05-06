Greenberg Traurig: Pioneering Public Interest Law and Philanthropic Initiatives

Greenberg Traurig, a global law firm sponsoring Equal Justice Works (EJW) since 1999, has been recognized for sponsoring over 200 EJW fellows, making it the largest sponsor of EJW fellows. EJW is the largest facilitator of opportunities in public interest law, and Greenberg Traurig’s sponsorship has been instrumental in the legal landscape transformation. EJW CEO Verna Williams acknowledged the law firm’s impact in igniting the careers of scores of passionate public service leaders and fulfilling the nation’s promise of equal justice for all.



Greenberg Traurig’s Holly Skolnick Fellowship Foundation has contributed over $14.5 million to the Design-Your-Own Fellowship program, which has sponsored over 680,000 attorney hours on behalf of underrepresented populations in over 120 legal services organizations across the country.

Through these efforts, the firm has expanded its platform and ability to make an impact well beyond its own footprint. In 2023, the firm’s 12th fellowship class will sponsor its 200th and 201st fellow.



Greenberg Traurig Co-President and EJW Board Member Ernest LaMont Greer says, “Philanthropy and making an impact in our communities are central components of Greenberg Traurig’s mission.” In addition to the EJW fellowship program, the firm dedicates tens of thousands of hours of pro bono time each year. The firm’s pro bono program is complemented by its EJW fellows, who partner on pro bono projects.

Greenberg Traurig’s $5 million commitment over five years seeks to support programs that address the causes and effects of systemic racism and seek to provide impoverished communities and individuals with economic and social rights. The 2023 fellows’ project issues range from criminal justice reform to immigration to racial justice and more.



The EJW Fellowship programs are designed to effect change in communities and throughout the country by mobilizing lawyers and advocates to work on behalf of vulnerable populations in need of free legal services, as well as through the opportunity for a fellow to work with a legal services organization to design and implement an innovative project in response to a specific or emerging need. The programs are funded by law firms, corporations, foundations, individual supporters, and government entities, with an average of 85% of participants remaining in public service positions following their fellowships.



Greenberg Traurig’s 2016 fellow, Samantha S. Greer, acknowledged the firm’s continued investment in her legal career. She mentioned the firm’s support and amplification of the voices of the population she serves. She also stated that her legal career would not be where it is today without the support of Greenberg Traurig. She is now an assistant clinical professor and director at the Robert W. Entenmann Veterans Law Clinic at the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University.



In conclusion, Greenberg Traurig’s sponsorship of the EJW fellowship program has been instrumental in providing equal justice for all. The firm’s commitment to philanthropy and making an impact in communities has been integral to its mission. The firm’s pro bono program is complemented by the EJW fellows, with whom they partner on pro bono projects. Through its Holly Skolnick Fellowship Foundation, the firm has contributed over $14.5 million to the Design-Your-Own Fellowship program. The 2023 fellowship class will sponsor the 200th and 201st fellow, making Greenberg Traurig the largest sponsor of EJW fellows.

