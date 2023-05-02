Biglaw

Prominent Florida Deputy Solicitor General Joins Prestigious Boies Law Firm
In a recent announcement, the esteemed U.S. law firm Boies Schiller Flexner revealed that Evan Ezray, a Florida Attorney General’s Office lawyer, has joined their ranks. With Ezray assuming the role of partner in the firm’s Fort Lauderdale, Florida office, this move bolsters Boies Schiller’s appellate practice.

Ezray’s return to Boies Schiller marks a reunion, as he previously worked at the law firm, co-founded by renowned attorney David Boies, from 2017 to 2020. His impressive background includes handling cases before the Florida Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court, making him a valuable addition to the firm’s appellate team.

During his tenure in government service, Ezray maintained contact with his mentor at Boies Schiller, Stuart Singer, who co-leads the firm’s appellate practice. Ezray expressed keen interest when Singer broached the subject of rejoining the firm. The opportunity to work alongside his mentor again and contribute to the firm’s breadth of knowledge in appellate law, particularly in Florida, was a compelling prospect for Ezray.

  
What
Where


As the deputy solicitor general, Ezray served as the chief appellate attorney for the state of Florida within the Florida Attorney General’s Office. His experience handling high-profile cases at the state and federal levels has positioned him as a seasoned litigator, well-versed in navigating complex legal matters.

One notable case in which Ezray played a pivotal role involved representing a group of Florida state lawmakers who faced subpoenas from civil rights groups challenging Republican-backed voting restrictions, including limitations on ballot drop boxes. Leveraging his expertise, Ezray successfully defended the lawmakers, leading to the dismissal of the subpoenas after they voluntarily provided requested documents to the groups.

In a significant development, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee ruled in March 2022 that the voting restrictions intentionally discriminated against minority voters. However, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently upheld these restrictions, signaling a contentious legal battle.

It is worth noting that Ezray’s decision to join Boies Schiller comes shortly after the Walt Disney Co filed a lawsuit against Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. The lawsuit alleges that DeSantis illicitly employed the state government to retaliate against the company for expressing an opinion that free-speech rights should safeguard. In response, an oversight board appointed by DeSantis has announced plans to file a countersuit against Disney in state court.



Ezray clarified that he played no role in the Disney litigation, as he had already concluded his tenure with the solicitor general’s office before the company’s legal action. While not directly involved in the high-profile dispute, Ezray’s arrival at Boies Schiller exemplifies the firm’s commitment to expanding its talent pool and reinforcing its expertise in appellate law.

Boies Schiller Flexner remains at the forefront of legal representation, strongly focusing on appellate practice. The addition of Evan Ezray, an accomplished attorney with extensive experience in appellate litigation, further solidifies the firm’s position as a leading advocate for clients facing complex legal challenges.

As Ezray begins this new chapter in his legal career, his return to Boies Schiller signifies the firm’s commitment to fostering a collaborative and knowledgeable team capable of tackling intricate appellate matters. With his deep understanding of the legal landscape in Florida and his track record of handling cases before the highest courts, Ezray is poised to make significant contributions to the firm’s ongoing success.

