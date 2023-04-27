Biglaw

Secret Strategies BigLaw Firms Use to Boost Profitability
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Bloomberg Law’s recent analysis has unveiled a continuing trend among the nation’s top 100 law firms: a reduction in the number of partners. Termed as “pulling up the ladder,” this strategy allows firms to increase their profits per equity partner. By exploring this analysis, we can gain valuable insights into how these equity partner adjustments impact the financial performance of these firms, with a particular focus on the profits per equity partner metricâ€”a widely used indicator of success in the legal industry.

According to Bloomberg Law’s Big Law Business column, law firms achieve increased profits per equity partner by reducing their equity partnerships. The profits per equity partner metric measures the size of checks partners receive at the end of the year, making it a significant benchmark of success. While analyzing the data, two firmsâ€”Taft Stettinius & Hollister and ArentFox Schiffâ€”were excluded due to partnership rank increases resulting from substantial mergers. Among the remaining firms, 16 experienced a reduction of 5% or more in their equity partner tier, leading to an average increase of 2.2% in profits per equity partner.

In contrast, 19 firms witnessed an expansion of their equity partnerships by 5% or more. Referred to as the “biggest growers,” these firms encountered a decrease of 8.1% in profits per equity partner. However, it is important to note that these firms initially boasted significantly higher profits per equity partner, providing them with more flexibility to add equity partners. While expanding their equity partnerships posed challenges in maintaining previous profit levels, it demonstrated these firms’ commitment to growth and ability to leverage a solid financial foundation.

  
What
Where


The Big Law Business column considers an increase in equity partners as a positive sign of a firm’s financial health. Among the 19 firms experiencing growth in equity partnerships, revenue increased by 4.3%â€”a notable contrast to the 1.1% revenue growth observed in the 16 firms that reduced their equity partner numbers. This correlation suggests that expanding equity partnerships may contribute to revenue growth and overall financial well-being. Law firms willing to report significant equity partner growth often have compelling success stories to share, reinforcing their position in the competitive legal landscape.

Take the first step towards finding your dream job – submit your resume to BCG Attorney Search today.

As the legal industry continues to evolve, top BigLaw firms are strategically adjusting their equity partner structures to enhance profitability. By analyzing the impact of these changes on profits per equity partner, we gain valuable insights into the shifting dynamics of the legal sector. Firms reducing their equity partner tiers have witnessed a rise in profits, showcasing the benefits of a streamlined partnership structure. Conversely, firms expanding their equity partnerships face challenges in maintaining previous profit levels but demonstrate their commitment to growth and leverage a solid financial foundation. Staying informed about these trends empowers legal professionals to confidently navigate the industry, adapt their strategies accordingly, and capitalize on opportunities for sustainable success.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-NY-Central Islip

Legal Assistant position requiring you to keep track of calendar, process auto accident cases, proce...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-City Of Industry

We are looking for someone who WANTS TO LEARN the ins and outs of civil litigation and family law ma...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant

USA-MS-Jackson

Since 1989, the John Hunter Stevens law firm has been helping Jackson, Mississippi, accident victims...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney, Personal Injury

USA-FL-Boynton Beach

LITIGATOR / Trial Attorney for Personal Injury Firm Duties And Responsibilities: Provides l...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Attorney

USA-CA-Encino

Encino office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of litig...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Charlotte

Charlotte office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scie...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
BigLaw Firms Refuse to Pay for Twitter Verification
50
Legal Technology News

BigLaw Firms Refuse to Pay for Twitter Verification
Law Firms Opt for Associate Class Year Reductions Instead of Layoffs
59
Biglaw

Law Firms Opt for Associate Class Year Reductions Instead of Layoffs
Lawyers Suspended for Illegally Poaching Clients and Stealing Confidential Data
49
Bad Lawyers

Lawyers Suspended for Illegally Poaching Clients and Stealing Confidential Data
Paul Hastings Recruits Top Kirkland Partner to Revolutionize Investment Fund Practice
76
Breaking News

Paul Hastings Recruits Top Kirkland Partner to Revolutionize Investment Fund Practice
Bar Exam Pass Rates Plunge in New York, Florida, Texas, and Other States
79
Law Students

Bar Exam Pass Rates Plunge in New York, Florida, Texas, and Other States
U.S. News & World Report Delays Law and Medical School Rankings Amid Controversy law school ranking
42
Law Students

U.S. News & World Report Delays Law and Medical School Rankings Amid Controversy
American Bar Association Suffers Data Breach and Member Information Exposed to Third-Party aba
75
Breaking News

American Bar Association Suffers Data Breach and Member Information Exposed to Third-Party
Unveiling the Top Revenue Generating Law Firms: See Who Took the Crown for Profits per Lawyer and Equity Partner top generating
84
Legal News

Unveiling the Top Revenue Generating Law Firms: See Who Took the Crown for Profits per Lawyer and Equity Partner
US Law Firm O’Melveny Makes Rare London Hire with Top Gibson Dunn Finance Partner london hire
47
Legal News

US Law Firm O’Melveny Makes Rare London Hire with Top Gibson Dunn Finance Partner
Stanford Law Black Law Students Association Withdraws from Recruiting Following Federalist Society Event stanford law
63
Law Students

Stanford Law Black Law Students Association Withdraws from Recruiting Following Federalist Society Event

Legal Career Resources

April 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Troppito Miller Griffin, LLC

Troppito Miller Griffin, LLC: Your Trusted Legal Partner for Personalized Legal Services Troppito Miller Griffin, LLC is a law firm providing personalized legal services to its clients for many years. The firm is dedicated to helping clients navigate complex legal […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top